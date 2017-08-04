East Spokane shooting leads to standoff outside home

Police are on scene at a standoff at Crestline and Bridgeport, where they believe one person has possible barricaded themselves inside a home.

Neighbors on scene say it's been going on for a several hours.

Police say it all started when a man opened fire at a car in east Spokane.

Officers tracked the man's car to the home and the're going to tow it for evidence while they investigate the situation.

The streets around the home are blocked off for the time being.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.