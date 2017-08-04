Another dare gone wrong: 8-year-old Florida girl after drinking - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Another dare gone wrong: 8-year-old Florida girl after drinking boiling water through straw

Posted: Updated:

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (AP) - An 8-year-old Florida girl has died five months after she was injured while drinking boiling water through a straw on a dare.
    
The SunSentinel reports Ki'ari Pope started having trouble breathing Sunday night. She told her mother's boyfriend, who called 911. She was taken to a hospital where she died.
    
Marquisia Bonner, the child's 22-year-old mother, says Ki'ari had suffered complications since March when she took the dare from her cousin after they watched a YouTube video where someone appeared to drink boiling water from a straw. She had emergency surgery on her windpipe to clear scar tissue.
    
Her mother says a tracheotomy left her with trouble breathing and talking.
    
Boynton Beach police spokeswoman Stephanie Slater says the medical examiner will determine the cause of death.
    
___
    
Information from: Sun Sentinel , http://www.sun-sentinel.com/

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Man arrested after passenger on flight from Seattle to San Jose notices him texting about sexually molesting kids

    Man arrested after passenger on flight from Seattle to San Jose notices him texting about sexually molesting kids

    Thursday, August 3 2017 4:41 PM EDT2017-08-03 20:41:12 GMT

    SEATTLE, Wash. - An observant passenger aboard a Southwest Airlines flight from Seattle to San Jose alerted authorities when she saw the man texting about sexually molesting young children during the flight.  On the July 31, 2017 flight, the woman saw Michael Keller using a smartphone with enlarged font texting someone about sexually molesting young children. 

    >>

    SEATTLE, Wash. - An observant passenger aboard a Southwest Airlines flight from Seattle to San Jose alerted authorities when she saw the man texting about sexually molesting young children during the flight.  On the July 31, 2017 flight, the woman saw Michael Keller using a smartphone with enlarged font texting someone about sexually molesting young children. 

    >>

  • Family of 11-year-old who drowned trying to save 17-year-old brother in Pend Oreille River releases statement

    Family of 11-year-old who drowned trying to save 17-year-old brother in Pend Oreille River releases statement

    Thursday, August 3 2017 6:34 PM EDT2017-08-03 22:34:58 GMT

    BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - The family of 11-year-old Michael Grasser, who tragically drowned earlier this week trying to save his 17-year-old brother from the Pend Oreille River, released a statement to KHQ on Thursday.  "We are in an unimaginable amount of grief with the loss of our youngest son and brother, Michael, and we are praying intently for our older son and only brother left, Isaac, for God's will and strength in this situation."

    >>

    BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - The family of 11-year-old Michael Grasser, who tragically drowned earlier this week trying to save his 17-year-old brother from the Pend Oreille River, released a statement to KHQ on Thursday.  "We are in an unimaginable amount of grief with the loss of our youngest son and brother, Michael, and we are praying intently for our older son and only brother left, Isaac, for God's will and strength in this situation."

    >>

  • Jogger dies after being hit by logging truck near Priest River

    Jogger dies after being hit by logging truck near Priest River

    Thursday, August 3 2017 5:05 PM EDT2017-08-03 21:05:17 GMT

    PRIEST RIVER, Idaho - Officials say a jogger, who has not yet been identified, died as a result of being hit by a logging truck Thursday morning near Priest River. The collision happened on Dufort Road and the truck overturned afterward. Deputies say the driver of the truck was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, but was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay. The jogger died. 

    >>

    PRIEST RIVER, Idaho - Officials say a jogger, who has not yet been identified, died as a result of being hit by a logging truck Thursday morning near Priest River. The collision happened on Dufort Road and the truck overturned afterward. Deputies say the driver of the truck was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, but was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay. The jogger died. 

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Another dare gone wrong: 8-year-old Florida girl after drinking boiling water through straw

    Another dare gone wrong: 8-year-old Florida girl after drinking boiling water through straw

    Friday, August 4 2017 7:35 AM EDT2017-08-04 11:35:56 GMT

    BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (AP) - An 8-year-old Florida girl has died five months after she was injured while drinking boiling water through a straw on a dare. The SunSentinel reports Ki'ari Pope started having trouble breathing Sunday night. She told her mother's boyfriend, who called 911. She was taken to a hospital where she died.

    >>

    BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (AP) - An 8-year-old Florida girl has died five months after she was injured while drinking boiling water through a straw on a dare. The SunSentinel reports Ki'ari Pope started having trouble breathing Sunday night. She told her mother's boyfriend, who called 911. She was taken to a hospital where she died.

    >>

  • Social media helps track down stolen bike

    Social media helps track down stolen bike

    Friday, August 4 2017 2:03 AM EDT2017-08-04 06:03:53 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - We hear about stolen bikes all the time, but not usually from bike shops.    A north Spokane bike shop got their $3,000 bike back thanks to a little help from social media. On Saturday a man walked into the Wheel Sport bike shop here on north Division. But it wasn't just any bike he was looking at- it was a specialized mountain bike worth more than $3,000. The shop asks customers to leave their ID and a credit card if they 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - We hear about stolen bikes all the time, but not usually from bike shops.    A north Spokane bike shop got their $3,000 bike back thanks to a little help from social media. On Saturday a man walked into the Wheel Sport bike shop here on north Division. But it wasn't just any bike he was looking at- it was a specialized mountain bike worth more than $3,000. The shop asks customers to leave their ID and a credit card if they 

    >>

  • Mad Minute stories from Thursday, August 3rd

    Mad Minute stories from Thursday, August 3rd

    Thursday, August 3 2017 5:19 PM EDT2017-08-03 21:19:30 GMT
    Mad Minute for 12/30/16Mad Minute for 12/30/16

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Thursday, August 3rd.

    >>

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Thursday, August 3rd.

    >>
    •   