Go Mikee! Spokane boy with rare disorder ditches wheelchair to walk bases for first time ever

SPOKANE, Wash. - A heartwarming story from right here in Spokane! A Spokane boy decided to ditch his wheelchair and walk around the bases (as many children do at the end of the games) for his first time ever at the Spokane Indians' baseball game Thursday night.



Mikee Kirstein is a young boy with a rare disorder called Alternating Hemiplegia of Childhood (AHC). The disorder has not only put him in a wheelchair most of the time, it also makes summer time extremely difficult. According to his mother, Heidi Kirstein, his body doesn't respond well to the heat. Extreme temperatures will often send him into paralyzing seizure episodes, so during the summertime, he has to stay indoors.



It's a reality that no child would say they enjoy so to allow him to get outside like every other kid, his parents started taking him out to the ball games back in 2012... Spokane Indians' ball games to be more specific. The games are late enough in the evening the temperatures have cooled off a bit and Mikee's mom says they are quickly becoming his favorite thing. They try to take him to at least one or two games every season.



Thursday night during the game, Mikee asked his parents something he'd never asked before... he wanted to go down to the field and run the bases just like every other kid. At first his parents were a little hesitant because his legs only work 50% of the time and they didn't want him to get trampled. They eventually got permission from their section leader and Spokane Indians' staff to take his wheelchair down to the field and go last so he could wheel his way around all the bases without a crowd from all the other kids.



Well, Mikee surprised everyone again. After watching the other kids run the bases, he told his parents he didn't want to use his wheelchair, he wanted to walk around the bases like everybody else... and walk the bases he did!



Mikee left his wheelchair at home plate and took off on his own two feet, making sure to touch each base. He made it all the way to home plate with the applause of his family and Spokane Indians' baseball staff.



"THANK YOU to all of you at the Spokane Indians game who helped make this a truly special night for my son and family. You have no idea how much you touched our hearts!" - Heidi Kirstein (Mikee's mom)