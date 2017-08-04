PHOTOS: Fire at Greentree Apartments in Browne's Addition

Spokane Firefighters quickly knocked down a fire at a Browne's Addition apartment complex Friday afternoon.

When crews arrived at the Greentree Apartments there was heavy smoke coming from the building and the incident commander upgraded the call to a 2nd alarm. Crews were able to get the fire under control in about 20 minutes and we're told everyone made it out safely.

Some residents from the 3rd floor have been displaced, but we're told the Red Cross will be called in to assist.

At this time, it is unknown how the fire started, but investigators are now trying to figure that out.

1919 w. Pacific at Greentree apartments. Full response structure fire. Heavy smoke filling the air near the Elk restaurant @KHQLocalNews pic.twitter.com/aafrrJjkh9 — Nichole Mischke (@KHQNicholeM) August 4, 2017

Multiple holes cut in roof. Resident tells me this is 2nd fire to cause evacuations this year. Fire at Greentree apartments @KHQLocalNews pic.twitter.com/JGAS5IbuiM — Nichole Mischke (@KHQNicholeM) August 4, 2017