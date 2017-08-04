Sessions raises concerns over Washington's pot legalization

Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson says he's disappointed with a letter from U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions about the state's efforts to regulate marijuana.

In a letter dated July 24 , Sessions pointed out to Ferguson and Gov. Jay Inslee that a 2013 Justice Department memo which was interpreted as clearing the way for states to regulate marijuana did not preclude federal prosecution. Sessions also highlighted a 2016 report from a federally funded drug enforcement organization that raised questions about how effectively the state is controlling the industry.

Sessions asked Ferguson and Inslee to provide information about how they're addressing the issues raised in the report.

In a written statement Friday, Ferguson said the U.S. attorney general's letter relies on "incomplete, inaccurate and out-of-date information" about Washington's marijuana regulations. He added that "any action from the Department of Justice short of allowing our well-regulated, voter-approved system to continue is unacceptable."

