Elderly woman pronounced dead at scene of crash in Spokane Valley

Investigators with the Spokane Valley Traffic Unit are looking into a fatal crash that happened Friday morning near Sunrise Elementary.

Just before 10:00 a.m., witnesses reported an SUV hitting a parked trailer on S. Adams between 22nd and 24th. Citizens reported an elderly woman was injured and CPR was in progress.

Firefighters arrived and began life-saving efforts, but the woman was eventually pronounced dead at the scene.

Traffic Unit investigators were called and preliminary information is that the woman may have had some type of medical emergency prior to the actual collision, however the investigation is still ongoing.

The name of the woman will be released at a later time by the Spokane County Medical Examiner's Office.

No other injuries were reported.