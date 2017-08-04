Brush fire closes Highway 17 south of Bridgeport; Level 3 evacuations ordered

UPDATE: 3:30 p.m. August 4, 2017

Washington State Patrol Troopers are assisting Douglas County Deputies with Level 3 evacuations notices on Rd K NE south from SR 17 towards Rd 19 NE.

Troopers are advising you to stay away from the area!

Previous Coverage:

The Washington Patrol has advised Highway 17 11 miles south of Bridgeport is closed as a fast-moving brush fire is burning on both sides of the highway.

Details are limited at this time, but Troopers say the fire is at milepost 125 south of Bridgeport and the road will be closed for an unknown amount of time as winds are fueling the flames.

#UpDate SR 17 (11 miles S Bridgeport) fire both sides of Hwy. Multi agency response. Winds blowing in area. Unknown eta to open. Avoid area! pic.twitter.com/AGLh6bViSE — Trooper Brian Moore (@wspd6pio) August 4, 2017

