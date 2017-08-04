Hayes Road fire in Douglas County 20 percent contained

In depth coverage on wild fires, forest fires and brush fires this season.

Update, 10:15 a.m.: A fire burning in Douglas County is now 20 percent contained and 2,000 acres in size as fire crews worked through the night to contain the blaze. State fire mobilization was approved Friday evening for the Hayes Road fire, which allows additional resources from across the state to help fight the fire.

Level 3 evacuations are still in effect within the area from Highway 27 to Road 19 NE and from Hayes Rd. to Rd. K NE. Residents are urged to avoid the area to allow firefighters to work safely. Level 2 evacuation notices are still in effect from Highway 17 to Highway 17. Level 2 evacuation notices mean that residents should be prepared to evacuate at a moment's notice.

A total of 123 firefighters have been assigned to the Hayes Road fire including five strike teams consisting of 50 specialized wildland engines.

Highway 17 was fully reopened Saturday morning.

UPDATE: 3:30 p.m. August 4, 2017

Washington State Patrol Troopers are assisting Douglas County Deputies with Level 3 evacuations notices on Rd K NE south from SR 17 towards Rd 19 NE.

Troopers are advising you to stay away from the area!

Previous Coverage:

The Washington Patrol has advised Highway 17 11 miles south of Bridgeport is closed as a fast-moving brush fire is burning on both sides of the highway.

Details are limited at this time, but Troopers say the fire is at milepost 125 south of Bridgeport and the road will be closed for an unknown amount of time as winds are fueling the flames.

#UpDate SR 17 (11 miles S Bridgeport) fire both sides of Hwy. Multi agency response. Winds blowing in area. Unknown eta to open. Avoid area! pic.twitter.com/AGLh6bViSE — Trooper Brian Moore (@wspd6pio) August 4, 2017

This is a developing story and we will update it as soon as we have additional information.