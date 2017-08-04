Skunk in bed: Connecticut boy gets stinky wakeup - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Skunk in bed: Connecticut boy gets stinky wakeup

Posted: Updated:
HAMDEN, Conn. -

(AP) - A Connecticut boy got an unpleasant surprise when he awoke to find a skunk in his bed.
    
Hamden Police say the 13-year-old was awoken in his upstairs bedroom by the skunk, which had climbed into bed with him.
    
Police say the skunk apparently got into the home when it climbed through a hole in a trash can and a resident brought the can inside. It's not clear how the skunk found its way into the boy's bed, but no one was happy about the outcome.
    
Hamden Animal Control Division responded to a call about at 6 a.m. on July 25. Police say an animal control officer arrived "to the poignant smell of skunk, which emanated throughout the house."
    
The family got the animal out of the house on their own.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Man arrested after passenger on flight from Seattle to San Jose notices him texting about sexually molesting kids

    Man arrested after passenger on flight from Seattle to San Jose notices him texting about sexually molesting kids

    Thursday, August 3 2017 4:41 PM EDT2017-08-03 20:41:12 GMT

    SEATTLE, Wash. - An observant passenger aboard a Southwest Airlines flight from Seattle to San Jose alerted authorities when she saw the man texting about sexually molesting young children during the flight.  On the July 31, 2017 flight, the woman saw Michael Keller using a smartphone with enlarged font texting someone about sexually molesting young children. 

    >>

    SEATTLE, Wash. - An observant passenger aboard a Southwest Airlines flight from Seattle to San Jose alerted authorities when she saw the man texting about sexually molesting young children during the flight.  On the July 31, 2017 flight, the woman saw Michael Keller using a smartphone with enlarged font texting someone about sexually molesting young children. 

    >>

  • Family of 11-year-old who drowned trying to save 17-year-old brother in Pend Oreille River releases statement

    Family of 11-year-old who drowned trying to save 17-year-old brother in Pend Oreille River releases statement

    Thursday, August 3 2017 6:34 PM EDT2017-08-03 22:34:58 GMT

    BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - The family of 11-year-old Michael Grasser, who tragically drowned earlier this week trying to save his 17-year-old brother from the Pend Oreille River, released a statement to KHQ on Thursday.  "We are in an unimaginable amount of grief with the loss of our youngest son and brother, Michael, and we are praying intently for our older son and only brother left, Isaac, for God's will and strength in this situation."

    >>

    BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - The family of 11-year-old Michael Grasser, who tragically drowned earlier this week trying to save his 17-year-old brother from the Pend Oreille River, released a statement to KHQ on Thursday.  "We are in an unimaginable amount of grief with the loss of our youngest son and brother, Michael, and we are praying intently for our older son and only brother left, Isaac, for God's will and strength in this situation."

    >>

  • Another dare gone wrong: 8-year-old Florida girl dies after drinking boiling water through straw

    Another dare gone wrong: 8-year-old Florida girl dies after drinking boiling water through straw

    Friday, August 4 2017 8:01 AM EDT2017-08-04 12:01:41 GMT

    BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (AP) - An 8-year-old Florida girl has died five months after she was injured while drinking boiling water through a straw on a dare. The SunSentinel reports Ki'ari Pope started having trouble breathing Sunday night. She told her mother's boyfriend, who called 911. She was taken to a hospital where she died.

    >>

    BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (AP) - An 8-year-old Florida girl has died five months after she was injured while drinking boiling water through a straw on a dare. The SunSentinel reports Ki'ari Pope started having trouble breathing Sunday night. She told her mother's boyfriend, who called 911. She was taken to a hospital where she died.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Slippery and sly, are rattlesnake numbers high?

    Slippery and sly, are rattlesnake numbers high?

    Friday, August 4 2017 9:26 PM EDT2017-08-05 01:26:02 GMT

    Hot and dry but slithery and sly. That's the word from Nine Mile Falls, where it seems like more rattlesnakes are showing up. A Washington Department Fish & Wildlife spokesperson says since we had a snowy winter and a wet spring, that means lush vegetation which in turn means rodents. That's where there will be a lot of snakes. "I go over here to grab my mail and it was right in there," said Sarah Ennis.

    >>

    Hot and dry but slithery and sly. That's the word from Nine Mile Falls, where it seems like more rattlesnakes are showing up. A Washington Department Fish & Wildlife spokesperson says since we had a snowy winter and a wet spring, that means lush vegetation which in turn means rodents. That's where there will be a lot of snakes. "I go over here to grab my mail and it was right in there," said Sarah Ennis.

    >>

  • Skunk in bed: Connecticut boy gets stinky wakeup

    Skunk in bed: Connecticut boy gets stinky wakeup

    Friday, August 4 2017 8:30 PM EDT2017-08-05 00:30:28 GMT

    (AP) - A Connecticut boy got an unpleasant surprise when he awoke to find a skunk in his bed. Hamden Police say the 13-year-old was awoken in his upstairs bedroom by the skunk, which had climbed into bed with him. Police say the skunk apparently got into the home when it climbed through a hole in a trash can and a resident brought the can inside.

    >>

    (AP) - A Connecticut boy got an unpleasant surprise when he awoke to find a skunk in his bed. Hamden Police say the 13-year-old was awoken in his upstairs bedroom by the skunk, which had climbed into bed with him. Police say the skunk apparently got into the home when it climbed through a hole in a trash can and a resident brought the can inside.

    >>

  • Brush fire closes Highway 17 south of Bridgeport; Level 3 evacuations ordered

    Brush fire closes Highway 17 south of Bridgeport; Level 3 evacuations ordered

    Friday, August 4 2017 6:56 PM EDT2017-08-04 22:56:48 GMT

    BRIDGEPORT, Wash. - The Washington Patrol has advised Highway 17 11 miles south of Bridgeport is closed as a fast-moving brush fire is burning on both sides of the highway.  Washington State Patrol Troopers are assisting Douglas County Deputies with Level 3 evacuations notices on Rd K NE south from SR 17 towards Rd 19 NE. Troopers are advising you to stay away from the area!

    >>

    BRIDGEPORT, Wash. - The Washington Patrol has advised Highway 17 11 miles south of Bridgeport is closed as a fast-moving brush fire is burning on both sides of the highway.  Washington State Patrol Troopers are assisting Douglas County Deputies with Level 3 evacuations notices on Rd K NE south from SR 17 towards Rd 19 NE. Troopers are advising you to stay away from the area!

    >>
    •   