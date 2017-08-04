Slippery and sly, are rattlesnake numbers high?

Hot and dry but slithery and sly. That's the word from Nine Mile Falls, where it seems like more rattlesnakes are showing up.

A Washington Department Fish & Wildlife spokesperson says since we had a snowy winter and a wet spring, that means lush vegetation which in turn means rodents. That's where there will be a lot of snakes.

"I go over here to grab my mail and it was right in there," said Sarah Ennis. Ennis says just the other day, she heard a rattle right below her mailbox. She grabbed her mail and left immediately. "Snakes are snakes. You just have to be aware," she said.

Marybeth Clark Bryant says she was trying to let her dogs outside her sliding glass door. "I couldn't get the screen door shut and finally it was caught on something and I heard the rattle and when I looked down, I realized I had pinned a rattlesnake between the door and the slider," she said.

There have been floods of comments on our KHQ Facebook page about them and that there seems to be a lot but are there more than usual?

Fish & Wildlife says it's hard to say. It's possible there could be a little bump in the population but regardless be aware.

According to Fish & Wildlife, if you find a rattlesnake, move away. They will coil into a defensive posture if they can't escape. If you're too close, that rattlesnake will warn you with a distinctive rattle. Their last defensive move is a strike.

If you would like to learn more, click here: http://wdfw.wa.gov/living/snakes.html