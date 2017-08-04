Settlers Creek barn rebuilding from the ashes

Dramatic cell phone video shows the historic barn at Settlers Creek burning.



“We still feel the same way about the venue and we're going to have our wedding there,” Beth Baumann said.



Baumann and her fiancé planned their wedding at Settlers Creek last March.



She says they were going to have it in the barn, but that changed.



“They're going to be putting up a gorgeous tent, putting up lighting and decorating it,” she said.



Which is ok with her, Baumann says, because the staff at Settlers Creek has helped keep their dream wedding alive.



“Their good people they've gone out of their way to make sure we're taken care of, that the other bridal parties and events are taken care of and that speaks to character,” she said.



A character, even in tragedy, continues to give.



And the support continues to flow.



“We felt kind of compelled to do something so what we did is we bought back three kegs they hadn't tapped yet and we're selling those today,” Dan Stokes said.



Stokes, one of the owners of Post Falls Brewing Company, says Settlers Creek in the past has relied on them.



“We just wanted to help our friends out and it's turned into something amazing actually,” he said.



All the proceeds raised from the Settlers Creek Barn Rebuild will go to Settlers Creek.



As for Beth, she says they got a piece of wood from the burnt barn and will incorporate that into their wedding story.