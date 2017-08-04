Teen arrested for arson after a string of brush fires in Post Falls

“We consider ourselves very lucky.”

High heat, plus extremely dry conditions, equals a recipe for disaster.

“We escaped what could've been a very serious brush fire which could've escalated into building fires or tree fires,” Steve Isaacson said.

On Monday, July 31st, 2017, Isaacson, a division chief with Kootenai County Fire and Rescue, says a Post Falls teen with a history of starting fires was walking along the Centennial Trail.

“Dropping tissues that were burning and these were causing little spot fires along this trail,” Isaacson said.

Isaacson says he started near he started near Fire Station one and the Potlatch Mill in Post Falls and continued down near an apartment complex.

"It was in the evening, it was dark which means people would've potentially been in bed, it's a life safety issue,” he said.

An issue that’s much more than just flaming tissues.

“Even the cigarette butt the little sparkler right now can be real instruments that can cause great harm,” Isaacson said.

Police say the teen faces third-degree arson and drug charges.

A burn ban is already in place in Kootenai County.

Campfires in fire pits are already allowed, but Isaacson says that could change if conditions get worse.