Dogs need cooling off as ground temperatures soar

The 26th annual downtown Coeur d'Alene street fair is happening this weekend and they even have a cooling station for your pups.

The cooling booth is for those who chose to bring their dogs out to the street fair. They were administering a paw sap to help the dogs from burning their paws on the asphalt.

The asphalt was over 110 degrees by 11:30 on Friday and the pools were a nice relief for the four-legged friends.