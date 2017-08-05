The latest: a high-speed chase rips through I-90

The latest: High-speed chase rips through I-90

9:25 pm

The suspect has been identified as Jorel Fultz who was accused last year of beating and robbing Deadliest Catch star Jake Harris.

___

6:45 pm

Deputies and Spokane Valley detectives located a suspect that was wanted for a felony firearms investigation. A traffic stop was attempted in the area of Sprague and Argon in Spokane Valley and the suspect fled in his vehicle. After a 20 minute pursuit, the suspect was apprehended at Stateline, Idaho. The suspect sustained minor injuries. No deputies were injured.

___

6:22 pm

A high-speed chase ripped through Spokane as a driver was seen going around 90 mph on I-90. The chase ended at Stateline as deputies used a pit maneuver to stop the vehicle. The driver is now in custody.