Body found near 3rd and Arthur in Spokane

Spokane Police Major Crimes detectives were on scene Saturday morning investigating a death near 3rd and Arthur in Spokane

Details were limited Saturday, but police say a citizen discovered a body around 8:15 a.m. and called police. Major Crimes detectives are investigating as they do with any unattended death, but there is no word yet on whether the death is considered suspicious.

The area is taped off while police investigate.

Additional information was not immediately available Saturday morning.

As we learn more, we will update this story.