Cyclist killed in crash near 12th and Freya

Spokane Police continue to investigate a crash Friday night that left one person dead.

It happened near 12th and Freya around 9 p.m. Friday night. Police say a cyclist rode into the back of an SUV stopped at a stop sign. The biker was pronounced dead at the scene.

Major Crimes detectives were called to help investigate the crash.

Investigators are still working to figure out the cause of the collision. The cyclist has not yet been identified.

Additional details were not immediately available as of Saturday morning.