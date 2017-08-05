Death penalty sought in killing of Montana sheriff's deputy

Death penalty sought in killing of Montana sheriff's deputyPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
The latest: a high-speed chase rips through I-90
The latest: a high-speed chase rips through I-90
Right now one man is in jail and a Spokane County Sheriff's Deputy is recovering from a terrifying moment where he narrowly avoided death. A man was leading deputies on a high-speed chase through Spokane Valley. As the deputy was putting out spike strips, the driver swerved and nearly hit him, forcing the Deputy to jump into his own trunk to avoid the driver.>>
Right now one man is in jail and a Spokane County Sheriff's Deputy is recovering from a terrifying moment where he narrowly avoided death. A man was leading deputies on a high-speed chase through Spokane Valley. As the deputy was putting out spike strips, the driver swerved and nearly hit him, forcing the Deputy to jump into his own trunk to avoid the driver.>>
Slippery and sly, are rattlesnake numbers high?
Slippery and sly, are rattlesnake numbers high?
Hot and dry but slithery and sly. That's the word from Nine Mile Falls, where it seems like more rattlesnakes are showing up. A Washington Department Fish & Wildlife spokesperson says since we had a snowy winter and a wet spring, that means lush vegetation which in turn means rodents. That's where there will be a lot of snakes. "I go over here to grab my mail and it was right in there," said Sarah Ennis.>>
Hot and dry but slithery and sly. That's the word from Nine Mile Falls, where it seems like more rattlesnakes are showing up. A Washington Department Fish & Wildlife spokesperson says since we had a snowy winter and a wet spring, that means lush vegetation which in turn means rodents. That's where there will be a lot of snakes. "I go over here to grab my mail and it was right in there," said Sarah Ennis.>>
Man arrested after passenger on flight from Seattle to San Jose notices him texting about sexually molesting kids
Man arrested after passenger on flight from Seattle to San Jose notices him texting about sexually molesting kids
SEATTLE, Wash. - An observant passenger aboard a Southwest Airlines flight from Seattle to San Jose alerted authorities when she saw the man texting about sexually molesting young children during the flight. On the July 31, 2017 flight, the woman saw Michael Keller using a smartphone with enlarged font texting someone about sexually molesting young children.>>
SEATTLE, Wash. - An observant passenger aboard a Southwest Airlines flight from Seattle to San Jose alerted authorities when she saw the man texting about sexually molesting young children during the flight. On the July 31, 2017 flight, the woman saw Michael Keller using a smartphone with enlarged font texting someone about sexually molesting young children.>>
Elderly woman pronounced dead at scene of crash in Spokane Valley
Elderly woman pronounced dead at scene of crash in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE, Wash. - Investigators with the Spokane Valley Traffic Unit are looking into a fatal crash that happened Friday morning near Sunrise Elementary.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Investigators with the Spokane Valley Traffic Unit are looking into a fatal crash that happened Friday morning near Sunrise Elementary. Just before 10:00 a.m., witnesses reported an SUV hitting a parked trailer on S. Adams between 22nd and 24th. Citizens reported an elderly woman was injured and CPR was in progress. Firefighters arrived and began life-saving efforts, but the woman was eventually pronounced dead at the scene.>>
Family of 11-year-old who drowned trying to save 17-year-old brother in Pend Oreille River releases statement
Family of 11-year-old who drowned trying to save 17-year-old brother in Pend Oreille River releases statement
BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - The family of 11-year-old Michael Grasser, who tragically drowned earlier this week trying to save his 17-year-old brother from the Pend Oreille River, released a statement to KHQ on Thursday. "We are in an unimaginable amount of grief with the loss of our youngest son and brother, Michael, and we are praying intently for our older son and only brother left, Isaac, for God's will and strength in this situation.">>
BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - The family of 11-year-old Michael Grasser, who tragically drowned earlier this week trying to save his 17-year-old brother from the Pend Oreille River, released a statement to KHQ on Thursday. "We are in an unimaginable amount of grief with the loss of our youngest son and brother, Michael, and we are praying intently for our older son and only brother left, Isaac, for God's will and strength in this situation.">>
Body found near 3rd and Arthur in Spokane
Body found near 3rd and Arthur in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police Major Crimes detectives were on scene Saturday morning investigating a death near 3rd and Arthur in Spokane Details were limited Saturday, but police say a citizen discovered a body around 8:15 a.m. and called police. Major Crimes detectives are investigating as they do with any unattended death, but there is no word yet on whether the death is considered suspicious.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police Major Crimes detectives were on scene Saturday morning investigating a death near 3rd and Arthur in Spokane Details were limited Saturday, but police say a citizen discovered a body around 8:15 a.m. and called police. Major Crimes detectives are investigating as they do with any unattended death, but there is no word yet on whether the death is considered suspicious.>>
Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>
-
Idaho teens charged in shooting death to undergo psych evals
Idaho teens charged in shooting death to undergo psych evals
MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) - An Idaho judge has ordered two teenagers to undergo psychological evaluations to determine whether or not they are competent to stand trial in connection to the shooting death of a man they were camping with. The Lewiston Tribune reports attorneys for 18-year-old Matthew McKetta and 17-year-old Keagan C. Tennant filed to seek the psychological evaluations and the court granted the evaluations on Tuesday.>>
MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) - An Idaho judge has ordered two teenagers to undergo psychological evaluations to determine whether or not they are competent to stand trial in connection to the shooting death of a man they were camping with. The Lewiston Tribune reports attorneys for 18-year-old Matthew McKetta and 17-year-old Keagan C. Tennant filed to seek the psychological evaluations and the court granted the evaluations on Tuesday.>>
Woman rescued after 60-foot fall from trail over Green River
Woman rescued after 60-foot fall from trail over Green River
ENUMCLAW, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say a woman was rescued after she fell about 60 feet from a trail above Green River in Enumclaw. The Enumclaw Fire Department says several regional rope rescue teams responded to a report Thursday of a woman slipping off a trail and down toward the river.>>
ENUMCLAW, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say a woman was rescued after she fell about 60 feet from a trail above Green River in Enumclaw. The Enumclaw Fire Department says several regional rope rescue teams responded to a report Thursday of a woman slipping off a trail and down toward the river.>>
Death penalty sought in killing of Montana sheriff's deputy
Death penalty sought in killing of Montana sheriff's deputy
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty in the shooting death of a Montana sheriff's deputy in May. Broadwater County Attorney Cory Swanson filed notice on July 25 with the 1st Judicial District Court in Townsend. Lloyd Barrus has pleaded not guilty to about two dozen charges filed against him, including accountability to deliberate homicide in the death of Deputy Mason Moore.>>
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty in the shooting death of a Montana sheriff's deputy in May. Broadwater County Attorney Cory Swanson filed notice on July 25 with the 1st Judicial District Court in Townsend. Lloyd Barrus has pleaded not guilty to about two dozen charges filed against him, including accountability to deliberate homicide in the death of Deputy Mason Moore.>>
Cyclist killed in crash near 12th and Freya
Cyclist killed in crash near 12th and Freya
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police continue to investigate a crash Friday night that left one person dead. It happened near 12th and Freya around 9 p.m. Friday night. Police say a cyclist rode into the back of an SUV stopped at a stop sign. The biker was pronounced dead at the scene. Major Crimes detectives were called to help investigate the crash.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police continue to investigate a crash Friday night that left one person dead. It happened near 12th and Freya around 9 p.m. Friday night. Police say a cyclist rode into the back of an SUV stopped at a stop sign. The biker was pronounced dead at the scene. Major Crimes detectives were called to help investigate the crash.>>
Hayes Road fire in Douglas County 20 percent contained
Hayes Road fire in Douglas County 20 percent contained
BRIDGEPORT, Wash. - Update, 10:15 a.m.: A fire burning in Douglas County is now 20 percent contained and 2,000 acres in size as fire crews worked through the night to contain the blaze. State fire mobilization was approved Friday evening for the Hayes Road fire, which allows additional resources from across the state to help fight the fire.>>
BRIDGEPORT, Wash. - Update, 10:15 a.m.: A fire burning in Douglas County is now 20 percent contained and 2,000 acres in size as fire crews worked through the night to contain the blaze. State fire mobilization was approved Friday evening for the Hayes Road fire, which allows additional resources from across the state to help fight the fire.>>
Body found near 3rd and Arthur in Spokane
Body found near 3rd and Arthur in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police Major Crimes detectives were on scene Saturday morning investigating a death near 3rd and Arthur in Spokane Details were limited Saturday, but police say a citizen discovered a body around 8:15 a.m. and called police. Major Crimes detectives are investigating as they do with any unattended death, but there is no word yet on whether the death is considered suspicious.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police Major Crimes detectives were on scene Saturday morning investigating a death near 3rd and Arthur in Spokane Details were limited Saturday, but police say a citizen discovered a body around 8:15 a.m. and called police. Major Crimes detectives are investigating as they do with any unattended death, but there is no word yet on whether the death is considered suspicious.>>
The latest: a high-speed chase rips through I-90
The latest: a high-speed chase rips through I-90
Right now one man is in jail and a Spokane County Sheriff's Deputy is recovering from a terrifying moment where he narrowly avoided death. A man was leading deputies on a high-speed chase through Spokane Valley. As the deputy was putting out spike strips, the driver swerved and nearly hit him, forcing the Deputy to jump into his own trunk to avoid the driver.>>
Right now one man is in jail and a Spokane County Sheriff's Deputy is recovering from a terrifying moment where he narrowly avoided death. A man was leading deputies on a high-speed chase through Spokane Valley. As the deputy was putting out spike strips, the driver swerved and nearly hit him, forcing the Deputy to jump into his own trunk to avoid the driver.>>
Mad Minute stories from Friday, August 4th
Mad Minute stories from Friday, August 4th
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Friday, August 4th.>>
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Friday, August 4th.>>
Good deed earns pizza payout
Good deed earns pizza payout
It takes a lot to interrupt a teenage boy's quest for food, but when something does, it's most likely a big deal. That was certainly the case in New Hartford, New York earlier this week. "We were going to Pizza Boys for the dollar pizza slice," says 14-year-old Vinny Chapman. "We heard a man calling for help and he's laying in his driveway, like hurt on the ground." "He told us that he fell and couldn't get up," adds Austin Lince.>>
It takes a lot to interrupt a teenage boy's quest for food, but when something does, it's most likely a big deal. That was certainly the case in New Hartford, New York earlier this week. "We were going to Pizza Boys for the dollar pizza slice," says 14-year-old Vinny Chapman. "We heard a man calling for help and he's laying in his driveway, like hurt on the ground." "He told us that he fell and couldn't get up," adds Austin Lince.>>
Settlers Creek barn rebuilding from the ashes
Settlers Creek barn rebuilding from the ashes
Dramatic cell phone video shows the historic barn at Settlers Creek burning. “We still feel the same way about the venue and we're going to have our wedding there,” Beth Baumann said. Baumann and her fiancé planned their wedding at Settlers Creek last March. She says they were going to have it in the barn, but that changed.>>
Dramatic cell phone video shows the historic barn at Settlers Creek burning. “We still feel the same way about the venue and we're going to have our wedding there,” Beth Baumann said. Baumann and her fiancé planned their wedding at Settlers Creek last March. She says they were going to have it in the barn, but that changed.>>