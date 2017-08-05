Woman rescued after 60-foot fall from trail over Green River

Authorities say a woman was rescued after she fell about 60 feet from a trail above Green River in Enumclaw.

The Enumclaw Fire Department says several regional rope rescue teams responded to a report Thursday of a woman slipping off a trail and down toward the river.

The fire department says a man who had been with her led them to where she fell and that responders were able to talk to the woman from above.

The first team to rappel to her confirmed she had no life-threatening injuries and it took teams about an hour to get her back up to the trail using a hoisting system in heavy brush.

Firefighters say it was the second rescue at that spot in two days.

KOMO-TV reports the state Department of Transportation plans to put up 'no trespassing' signs in the area.

