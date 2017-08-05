Trump national security adviser stresses North Korea threat

President Donald Trump's national security adviser H.R. McMaster says it is "impossible to overstate the danger" posed by North Korea.

In an interview with MSNBC's Hugh Hewitt that aired Saturday, McMaster said Trump has been "deeply briefed" on the strategy on North Korea. Tensions have mounted with Pyongyang's two recent successful tests of intercontinental ballistic missiles.

McMaster reiterated the administration's position that all options, including a targeted military strike, are on the table. Still, he acknowledged this "would be a very costly war, in terms of -in terms of the suffering of mainly the South Korean people."

The U.N. Security Council is expected to vote Saturday on a new sanctions resolution that would increase economic pressure on North Korea to return to negotiations on its missile program.

