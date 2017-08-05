Apartment fire in Cheney damages multiple units

Firefighters in Cheney were working to extinguish an apartment fire near 1st Ave and Washington Street Saturday afternoon.

The fire broke out around 2 o'clock Saturday. Responding firefighters quickly upgraded the fire to a second alarm to allow for more firefighting units to respond.

Residents living in the apartment had to be evacuated.

Highway 904 was closed between Washington Street and L Street in Cheney to allow firefighters room to work. Avoid the area if possible.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

