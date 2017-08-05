Apartment fire in Cheney damages multiple units - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Apartment fire in Cheney damages multiple units

by Matt Pusatory, KHQ Local News Web Producer
CHENEY, Wash. -

Firefighters in Cheney were working to extinguish an apartment fire near 1st Ave and Washington Street Saturday afternoon.

The fire broke out around 2 o'clock Saturday. Responding firefighters quickly upgraded the fire to a second alarm to allow for more firefighting units to respond. 

Residents living in the apartment had to be evacuated.

Highway 904 was closed between Washington Street and L Street in Cheney to allow firefighters room to work. Avoid the area if possible.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

As we learn more we will update this story

