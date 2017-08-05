Ohio prisoner charged with rape overpowers deputy, steals his gu - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Ohio prisoner charged with rape overpowers deputy, steals his gun

Photo: Paulding County Jail Photo: Paulding County Jail
PAULDING, Ohio -

Authorities say a manhunt is underway for an Ohio rape suspect who overpowered a sheriff's deputy in a transport van and stole his gun and ammunition.

Paulding County Sheriff Jason Landers says FBI agents and U.S. Marshals have joined the search for 32-year-old Branden Powell. Powell overpowered the deputy around noon Friday on an 80-mile (129-kilometer) trip from a Toledo psychiatric hospital to Paulding County Jail.

Landers says Powell was in leg shackles and handcuffs secured to a "belly belt" when he jumped over the seat and put the deputy in a headlock, causing the van to crash. Powell grabbed the deputy's gun during a struggle and ordered him to remove the restraints.

Powell was jailed last month on rape, attempted rape and sexual battery charges.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

