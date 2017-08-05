Crews battle house fire in Mead

Firefighters with Spokane County Fire District 4 responded to a house fire in Mead Saturday evening. Responding fire crews found smoke and flames coming from the roof of the home and upgraded the call to a second alarm, which allowed for additional resources to fight the fire.

The fire broke out just before 6:30 p.m. Saturday on Winfield Court, near E. Day Mount Spokane Road and Yale Road in Mead. Fire crews say everyone inside the house was able to get out safely and no injuries were reported.

Fire crews were able to get the fire under control by about 8 p.m. but are expected to be on the scene throughout the night to monitor the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation Saturday night.