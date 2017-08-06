Air quality concerns triggered in Washington, Idaho

Health officials have issued air quality warning in eastern Washington and Idaho due to smoke from multiple large wildfires.

According to air quality officials, strong winds have pushed the smoky haze down from the wildfires raging in British Columbia. This has caused readings climbed into the unhealthy range for sensitive groups throughout eastern Washington, spreading from Walla Walla to Spokane.

Officials said active children and adults, and people with asthma or lung disease should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion outdoors.

Meanwhile, wildfires burning in surrounding states have also caused poor air quality in southwest Idaho. Warnings have been put in place in Boise, Ketchum and Idaho Falls.

