Tribe's curfew remains after 3 killed on Indian reservation

An overnight curfew remains in effect on the Crow Indian Reservation in southeastern Montana after a residential shooting that killed three people and injured two others.

The Crow Agency Police Department said Sunday the curfew "is a precaution" after Friday's shootings in Lodge Grass. The department declined to provide more information, and the victims' names haven't been released.

The tribe announced the curfew from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. until further notice.

The FBI, the Bureau of Indian Affairs, the Montana Highway Patrol and the Big Horn County Sheriff's Office are investigating.

FBI spokeswoman Sandra Barker said Sunday the investigation is continuing and that there have been no arrests.

