Spokane police investigate after overnight stabbing sends man to hospital

Police are investigating after a man was stabbed in a Spokane neighborhood early Sunday morning.

It happened on E. Longfellow around 3 a.m. Neighbors told KHQ they heard an argument that escalated before police say a man was attacked by another man with a knife. Police on scene say the man had multiple lacerations and was taken to the hospital in serious condition on Sunday.

Officers on scene say they are still searching for the man who did the stabbing, but there is no threat to the public. Police have not released any description or information about the stabbing suspect.

Addition details about the victim were not released Sunday morning.

The investigation is ongoing.