BC man arrested for setting off fireworks in celebration of returning home from wildfire evacuation

As more than 100 wildfires continue to ravage the Canadian province of British Columbia, triggering thousands of evacuations as well as smoky skies across Washington and Idaho, some residents are being allowed to return home. One man chose to celebrate his homecoming with fireworks. He was quickly arrested.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said in a release Saturday that they responded to reports of mischief in progress after callers said a man was launching fireworks from his property in Williams Lake. Responding officers found several empty fireworks canisters on the man's property.

"The 34-year-old Williams Lake man later told police that he set the fireworks off in celebration of returning home after his evacuation, says Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, Communications Officer for the BC RCMP in Williams Lake. It is careless acts such as this that have the real potential to trigger even more interface wildfires in the area."

Police say the man sobered up overnight in a RCMP cell and was released for police custody and fined more than $1,000 for lighting the fireworks and violating burn restrictions in the area.

The RCMP thanked the residents who reported the fireworks.

“Had this man’s actions been overlooked, the outcome could have been dire for the entire community,” O'Donaghey wrote.