2 killed, 7 injured in I-90 crash outside Missoula

Authorities say two people were killed and seven injured when a Jeep Wrangler flipped on Interstate 90 just east of Missoula.

The Missoulian reports that two men, ages 29 and 33, were killed in the Saturday night crash. Both were from Missoula, and neither was wearing a seat belt.

The crash occurred after a passenger grabbed the steering wheel, causing the driver to lose control and the vehicle to roll into the highway median. Authorities are investigating whether alcohol was a factor in the crash.

