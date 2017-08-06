Police: Texas robbery suspect fell asleep at the scene

Police in West Texas say a robbery suspect is in custody after he was caught snoozing at the scene.

An Abilene police statement says 20-year-old Kanyoni Sedekiya was armed with a gun at his apartment complex early Friday when he argued with his roommate, whom he bound as he demanded money.

Authorities say Sedekiya then fell asleep.

The roommate managed to get free around 4 a.m., slip to a neighbor's apartment and summon police as Sedekiya was sleeping. Sedekiya surrendered without incident.

Taylor County jail records show the Abilene man was being held Sunday on an aggravated robbery charge, with bond set at $60,000. Jail records do not list a defense attorney.

