Person dead after jumping into Washington state river

Authorities say a male has died after jumping from a pedestrian bridge over the Stillaguamish River.

The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office says the person was seen jumping from the Centennial Trail bridge at about 7:50 p.m. Friday but did not come to the surface.

Witnesses called 911 and about 15 individuals entered the river to find him.

A dive team was summoned but called off when the person was found and pulled from the water.

Officials say he was pronounced dead at Cascade Valley Hospital in Arlington.

The person's age and name haven't been released.

Officials say the area is posted with "No Swimming" signs, and that intoxicants might be a factor.

