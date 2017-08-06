Tornado strikes Oklahoma, 2 severely injured

Tornado strikes Oklahoma, 2 severely injuredPosted: Updated:
Utah father of four deported without warning despite having employee authorization card
KHQ.COM - A Utah father of four has been deported without warning. Aufanua Manusina has been living in the U.S. for 15 years and also had an up-to-date work-authorization card to be here. Three weeks ago Aufanua was at the immigration office with his wife, Saueleele Manusina, trying to obtain citizenship. Little did they know, Aufanua would not be returning to his family's Utah home.>>
Tribe's curfew remains after 3 killed on Indian reservation
LODGE GRASS, Mont. (AP) - An overnight curfew remains in effect on the Crow Indian Reservation in southeastern Montana after a residential shooting that killed three people and injured two others. The Crow Agency Police Department said Sunday the curfew "is a precaution" after Friday's shootings in Lodge Grass. The department declined to provide more information, and the victims' names haven't been released.>>
2 killed, 7 injured in I-90 crash outside Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - Authorities say two people were killed and seven injured when a Jeep Wrangler flipped on Interstate 90 just east of Missoula. The Missoulian reports that two men, ages 29 and 33, were killed in the Saturday night crash.>>
The latest: a high-speed chase rips through I-90
Right now one man is in jail and a Spokane County Sheriff's Deputy is recovering from a terrifying moment where he narrowly avoided death. A man was leading deputies on a high-speed chase through Spokane Valley. As the deputy was putting out spike strips, the driver swerved and nearly hit him, forcing the Deputy to jump into his own trunk to avoid the driver.>>
Crews battle house fire in Mead
MEAD, Wash. - Firefighters with Spokane County Fire District 4 responded to a house fire in Mead Saturday evening. Responding fire crews found smoke and flames coming from the roof of the home and upgraded the call to a second alarm, which allowed for additional resources to fight the fire. The fire broke out just before 6:30 p.m. Saturday on Winfield Court, near E. Day Mount Spokane Road and Yale Road in Mead.>>
Body found near 3rd and Arthur in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police Major Crimes detectives were on scene Saturday morning investigating a death near 3rd and Arthur in Spokane Details were limited Saturday, but police say a citizen discovered a body around 8:15 a.m. and called police. Major Crimes detectives are investigating as they do with any unattended death, but there is no word yet on whether the death is considered suspicious.>>
Tornado strikes Oklahoma, 2 severely injured
TULSA, Okla. (AP) - The National Weather Service says a strong, fast-moving storm system spawned a tornado that struck near midtown Tulsa, and possibly two other tornadoes. Emergency Medical Services Authority spokeswoman Kelli Bruer says two people suffered life-threatening injuries and 11 others were transported to hospitals.>>
Manufacturer says corrosion caused Ohio fair ride to break apart
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The Dutch manufacturer of a thrill ride that broke apart and killed an 18-year-old man at the Ohio State Fair says excessive corrosion on a support beam led to a "catastrophic failure." A statement on KMG's website dated Friday says the company officials visited the accident site and conducted metallurgical tests.>>
Person dead after jumping into Washington state river
ARLINGTON, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say a male has died after jumping from a pedestrian bridge over the Stillaguamish River. The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office says the person was seen jumping from the Centennial Trail bridge at about 7:50 p.m. Friday but did not come to the surface. Witnesses called 911 and about 15 individuals entered the river to find him.>>
From respected at elite universities to wanted for murder
CHICAGO (AP) - After a cross-country manhunt, a Northwestern University professor and University of Oxford employee are in custody for the brutal stabbing death of a 26-year-old hair stylist in Chicago. The case has involved peculiar twists, including a cash donation by one of the two suspects in the victim's name at a Wisconsin library and a videotaped confession sent to friends.>>
Police: Texas robbery suspect fell asleep at the scene
ABILENE, Texas (AP) - Police in West Texas say a robbery suspect is in custody after he was caught snoozing at the scene. An Abilene police statement says 20-year-old Kanyoni Sedekiya was armed with a gun at his apartment complex early Friday when he argued with his roommate, whom he bound as he demanded money. Authorities say Sedekiya then fell asleep.>>
Spokane police investigate after overnight stabbing sends man to hospital
SPOKANE, Wash. - Police are investigating after a man was stabbed in a Spokane neighborhood early Sunday morning. It happened on E. Longfellow around 3 a.m. Neighbors told KHQ they heard an argument that escalated before police say a man was attacked by another man with a knife. Police on scene say the man had multiple lacerations and was taken to the hospital in serious condition on Sunday.>>
2 killed, 7 injured in I-90 crash outside Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - Authorities say two people were killed and seven injured when a Jeep Wrangler flipped on Interstate 90 just east of Missoula. The Missoulian reports that two men, ages 29 and 33, were killed in the Saturday night crash.>>
BC man arrested for setting off fireworks in celebration of returning home from wildfire evacuation
As more than 100 wildfires continue to ravage the Canadian province of British Columbia, triggering thousands of evacuations as well as smoky skies across Washington and Idaho, some residents are being allowed to return home. One man chose to celebrate his homecoming with fireworks. He was quickly arrested.>>
Idaho to auction 61 lots near Priest Lake
BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Idaho is putting up 61 Priest Lake lots for auction as part of an ongoing effort to remove the state from leasing land to cabin owners. The Spokesman-Review reports that the Idaho Department of Lands will auction the lots Aug. 18-19 at the Coeur d'Alene Resort. All but four of the lots are currently leased to people who own cabins on the sites.>>
Tribe's curfew remains after 3 killed on Indian reservation
LODGE GRASS, Mont. (AP) - An overnight curfew remains in effect on the Crow Indian Reservation in southeastern Montana after a residential shooting that killed three people and injured two others. The Crow Agency Police Department said Sunday the curfew "is a precaution" after Friday's shootings in Lodge Grass. The department declined to provide more information, and the victims' names haven't been released.>>
