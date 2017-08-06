Wilson Creek man killed in one-vehicle crash

A 47-year-old man died in a one-vehicle crash north of Wilson Creek sometime Saturday afternoon or evening according to the Grant County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies report Thomas Veenstra was driving a 2016 Dodge Challenger which crashed near Road Q-Northeast, south of Road 25-Northeast. He died on the scene of the crash.

Veenstra's family notified sheriff's deputies around 8 p.m. that he had taken the car out for a short drive, but had not returned after several hours. Deputies searched the Wilson Creek area and later found the crash scene.

The Grant County Coroner's Office will conduct an autopsy to determine cause of death.

Traffic investigators believe Veenstra was speeding when he lost control, struck a roadside embankment and rolled. The car came to rest on its top. Veenstra was not wearing a seatbelt at the time.

Deputies report the investigation is ongoing.