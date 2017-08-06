Stolen lifeline: Spokane mom desperate to find missing generator - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Stolen lifeline: Spokane mom desperate to find missing generator

Posted: Updated:
SPOKANE, Wash. -

A Spokane mother is worried after a generator is stolen from her garage. That’s because the generator is there for her daughter’s health in case the power were to go out.

Barbara Sybil spends her days caring for her daughter, Annah, who has special needs. She has cerebral palsy and lung issues. There’s equipment all over the home to help Annah out.

But all of that equipment can’t run without a generator if the power were to go out.

“It's needed and I can't afford to replace it right now,” Barbara says.

Her only generator was stolen out of her garage after moving into this home. This happened near Glass Park sometime between late Friday night and Saturday morning.

“What do I do? It's probably gone,” she says. “I've been sick to my stomach about it.”

KHQ did a story with this family two years ago after the windstorm knocked their power out. The community rallied together and got them this generator.

“That generator is kind of like a life support,” Barbara says. “If the power goes I can't use any of it.

Without that generator, we're back to hoping her health doesn't crash.”

So this mother just hopes anyone who sees this story can keep an eye out.

“Please just return it. We need it,” she says. 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • 2 killed, 7 injured in I-90 crash outside Missoula

    2 killed, 7 injured in I-90 crash outside Missoula

    Sunday, August 6 2017 2:49 PM EDT2017-08-06 18:49:26 GMT

    MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - Authorities say two people were killed and seven injured when a Jeep Wrangler flipped on Interstate 90 just east of Missoula. The Missoulian reports that two men, ages 29 and 33, were killed in the Saturday night crash.

    >>

    MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - Authorities say two people were killed and seven injured when a Jeep Wrangler flipped on Interstate 90 just east of Missoula. The Missoulian reports that two men, ages 29 and 33, were killed in the Saturday night crash.

    >>

  • Tribe's curfew remains after 3 killed on Indian reservation

    Tribe's curfew remains after 3 killed on Indian reservation

    Sunday, August 6 2017 1:47 PM EDT2017-08-06 17:47:17 GMT

    LODGE GRASS, Mont. (AP) - An overnight curfew remains in effect on the Crow Indian Reservation in southeastern Montana after a residential shooting that killed three people and injured two others. The Crow Agency Police Department said Sunday the curfew "is a precaution" after Friday's shootings in Lodge Grass. The department declined to provide more information, and the victims' names haven't been released.

    >>

    LODGE GRASS, Mont. (AP) - An overnight curfew remains in effect on the Crow Indian Reservation in southeastern Montana after a residential shooting that killed three people and injured two others. The Crow Agency Police Department said Sunday the curfew "is a precaution" after Friday's shootings in Lodge Grass. The department declined to provide more information, and the victims' names haven't been released.

    >>

  • Utah father of four deported without warning despite having employee authorization card

    Utah father of four deported without warning despite having employee authorization card

    Thursday, August 3 2017 8:12 AM EDT2017-08-03 12:12:13 GMT

    KHQ.COM - A Utah father of four has been deported without warning. Aufanua Manusina has been living in the U.S. for 15 years and also had an up-to-date work-authorization card to be here.  Three weeks ago Aufanua was at the immigration office with his wife, Saueleele Manusina, trying to obtain citizenship. Little did they know, Aufanua would not be returning to his family's Utah home.

    >>

    KHQ.COM - A Utah father of four has been deported without warning. Aufanua Manusina has been living in the U.S. for 15 years and also had an up-to-date work-authorization card to be here.  Three weeks ago Aufanua was at the immigration office with his wife, Saueleele Manusina, trying to obtain citizenship. Little did they know, Aufanua would not be returning to his family's Utah home.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Stolen lifeline: Spokane mom desperate to find missing generator

    Stolen lifeline: Spokane mom desperate to find missing generator

    Sunday, August 6 2017 9:53 PM EDT2017-08-07 01:53:33 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane mother is worried after a generator is stolen from her garage. That’s because the generator is there for her daughter’s health in case the power were to go out. Barbara Sybil spends her days caring for her daughter, Annah, who has special needs. She has cerebral palsy and lung issues.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane mother is worried after a generator is stolen from her garage. That’s because the generator is there for her daughter’s health in case the power were to go out. Barbara Sybil spends her days caring for her daughter, Annah, who has special needs. She has cerebral palsy and lung issues.

    >>

  • Air quality concerns triggered in Washington, Idaho

    Air quality concerns triggered in Washington, Idaho

    Sunday, August 6 2017 9:52 PM EDT2017-08-07 01:52:43 GMT

    BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Health officials have issued air quality warning in eastern Washington and Idaho due to smoke from multiple large wildfires. According to air quality officials, strong winds have pushed the smoky haze down from the wildfires raging in British Columbia. This has caused readings climbed into the unhealthy range for sensitive groups throughout eastern Washington, spreading from Walla Walla to Spokane.

    >>

    BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Health officials have issued air quality warning in eastern Washington and Idaho due to smoke from multiple large wildfires. According to air quality officials, strong winds have pushed the smoky haze down from the wildfires raging in British Columbia. This has caused readings climbed into the unhealthy range for sensitive groups throughout eastern Washington, spreading from Walla Walla to Spokane.

    >>

  • Wilson Creek man killed in one-vehicle crash

    Wilson Creek man killed in one-vehicle crash

    Sunday, August 6 2017 8:30 PM EDT2017-08-07 00:30:53 GMT

    WILSON CREEK, Wash. - A 47-year-old man died in a one-vehicle crash north of Wilson Creek sometime Saturday afternoon or evening according to the Grant County Sheriff's Office. Deputies report Thomas Veenstra was driving a 2016 Dodge Challenger which crashed near Road Q-Northeast, south of Road 25-Northeast. He died on the scene of the crash.

    >>

    WILSON CREEK, Wash. - A 47-year-old man died in a one-vehicle crash north of Wilson Creek sometime Saturday afternoon or evening according to the Grant County Sheriff's Office. Deputies report Thomas Veenstra was driving a 2016 Dodge Challenger which crashed near Road Q-Northeast, south of Road 25-Northeast. He died on the scene of the crash.

    >>
    •   