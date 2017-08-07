JAW DROPPER: 11-year-old boy steals the show at Idina Menzel concert

If you haven't been to an Idina Menzel concert, she's known for inviting children up on stage with her during her performance and they often sing with her.



At her recent performance in Grand Prairie, Texas, an 11-year-old boy named Luke Chacko stole the show.



As the only boy on the stage, Menzel was surprised Chacko knew the song, "Let it go" from Frozen, explaining that most of the boys she talks to tell her they don't like the song.



"Uh, heck to the no!" Chacko replied, "I'm offended."



Chacko's comment drew lots of laughs from the audience but it was his incredible voice, that then made jaws drop as Menzel invited him to sing the song with her... not once... but twice.