This "Vegan Meal" has the internet in hysterics

(KPNX) An Arizona who was stranded in the desert for two days recorded parts of the ordeal on his cell phone, and says he even drank his own urine to survive at one point. It all started when Mick Ohman drove up to the mountain town of Crown King on Thursday, July 27. He decided to take the scenic route back to his home in Phoenix, but the road ended up being more of a rugged trail, filled with ravines and boulders and not meant for his two-wheel drive Honda CR-V.