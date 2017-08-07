Man documents near death experience while surviving two days in Arizona desert

Man documents near death experience while surviving two days in Arizona desertPosted: Updated:
Chris Pratt and Anna Faris announce separation
LOS ANGELES (AP) - Chris Pratt and Anna Faris have announced they are separating after eight years of marriage. The actors announced their breakup on social media Sunday night, writing that they tried to make their marriage work for a long time and are disappointed they couldn't make it work.>>
This "Vegan Meal" has the internet in hysterics
KHQ.COM - If you stick to a vegan diet, perhaps you can relate...? A hilarious tweet showcasing what one restaurant in Malaga, Spain considered to be a "vegan meal" is going viral. Gabbie Jarvis was out for dinner with her sister at a restaurant that claimed they catered for vegans when they had a rather unfortunate experience. Her sister was served a plate of sliced tomatoes and raw red onion rings.>>
2 killed, 7 injured in I-90 crash outside Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - Authorities say two people were killed and seven injured when a Jeep Wrangler flipped on Interstate 90 just east of Missoula. The Missoulian reports that two men, ages 29 and 33, were killed in the Saturday night crash.>>
Tribe's curfew remains after 3 killed on Indian reservation
LODGE GRASS, Mont. (AP) - An overnight curfew remains in effect on the Crow Indian Reservation in southeastern Montana after a residential shooting that killed three people and injured two others. The Crow Agency Police Department said Sunday the curfew "is a precaution" after Friday's shootings in Lodge Grass. The department declined to provide more information, and the victims' names haven't been released.>>
Stolen lifeline: Spokane mom desperate to find missing generator
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane mother is worried after a generator is stolen from her garage. That’s because the generator is there for her daughter’s health in case the power were to go out. Barbara Sybil spends her days caring for her daughter, Annah, who has special needs. She has cerebral palsy and lung issues.>>
Air quality concerns triggered in Washington, Idaho
BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Health officials have issued air quality warning in eastern Washington and Idaho due to smoke from multiple large wildfires. According to air quality officials, strong winds have pushed the smoky haze down from the wildfires raging in British Columbia. This has caused readings climbed into the unhealthy range for sensitive groups throughout eastern Washington, spreading from Walla Walla to Spokane.>>
Man documents near death experience while surviving two days in Arizona desert
(KPNX) An Arizona who was stranded in the desert for two days recorded parts of the ordeal on his cell phone, and says he even drank his own urine to survive at one point. It all started when Mick Ohman drove up to the mountain town of Crown King on Thursday, July 27. He decided to take the scenic route back to his home in Phoenix, but the road ended up being more of a rugged trail, filled with ravines and boulders and not meant for his two-wheel drive Honda CR-V.>>
This "Vegan Meal" has the internet in hysterics
KHQ.COM - If you stick to a vegan diet, perhaps you can relate...? A hilarious tweet showcasing what one restaurant in Malaga, Spain considered to be a "vegan meal" is going viral. Gabbie Jarvis was out for dinner with her sister at a restaurant that claimed they catered for vegans when they had a rather unfortunate experience. Her sister was served a plate of sliced tomatoes and raw red onion rings.>>
JAW DROPPER: 11-year-old boy steals the show at Idina Menzel concert
KHQ.COM - If you haven't been to an Idina Menzel concert, she's known for inviting children up on stage with her during her performance and they often sing with her. At her recent performance in Grand Prairie, Texas, an 11-year-old boy named Luke Chacko stole the show with his incredible voice.>>
Chris Pratt and Anna Faris announce separation
LOS ANGELES (AP) - Chris Pratt and Anna Faris have announced they are separating after eight years of marriage. The actors announced their breakup on social media Sunday night, writing that they tried to make their marriage work for a long time and are disappointed they couldn't make it work.>>
Stolen lifeline: Spokane mom desperate to find missing generator
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane mother is worried after a generator is stolen from her garage. That’s because the generator is there for her daughter’s health in case the power were to go out. Barbara Sybil spends her days caring for her daughter, Annah, who has special needs. She has cerebral palsy and lung issues.>>
Air quality concerns triggered in Washington, Idaho
BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Health officials have issued air quality warning in eastern Washington and Idaho due to smoke from multiple large wildfires. According to air quality officials, strong winds have pushed the smoky haze down from the wildfires raging in British Columbia. This has caused readings climbed into the unhealthy range for sensitive groups throughout eastern Washington, spreading from Walla Walla to Spokane.>>
Wilson Creek man killed in one-vehicle crash
WILSON CREEK, Wash. - A 47-year-old man died in a one-vehicle crash north of Wilson Creek sometime Saturday afternoon or evening according to the Grant County Sheriff's Office. Deputies report Thomas Veenstra was driving a 2016 Dodge Challenger which crashed near Road Q-Northeast, south of Road 25-Northeast. He died on the scene of the crash.>>
Starbucks denies rumor of discounts for immigrants
DETROIT (AP) - Starbucks Corp. is shooting down a rumor that its coffee shops will give discounted drinks and food to undocumented immigrants on Aug. 11. Starbucks senior vice president of global communications, John Kelly, tells The Associated Press in an email that the rumor is "completely false. One hundred percent fake.">>
Struggling runner crosses finish line with competitor's help
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - A competitor who collapsed short of the finish line at Maine's Beach to Beacon 10K managed to complete the race with the help of a fellow runner. Former University of Maine runner Jesse Orach (OH-ruck) says he thought the race was over for him Saturday until he felt someone pick him up.>>
Tornado strikes Oklahoma, 2 severely injured
TULSA, Okla. (AP) - The National Weather Service says a strong, fast-moving storm system spawned a tornado that struck near midtown Tulsa, and possibly two other tornadoes. Emergency Medical Services Authority spokeswoman Kelli Bruer says two people suffered life-threatening injuries and 11 others were transported to hospitals.>>
