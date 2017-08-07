Mountain goats lead to Spokane family's air rescue in Montana - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Mountain goats lead to Spokane family's air rescue in Montana

Posted: Updated:
BOZEMAN, Mont. -

Mountain goats led to a large-scale rescue effort in Gallatin County, Montana on Sunday. 

The Gallatin County Sheriff's office said a family of three from Spokane was hiking on the Bridger Ridge Trail Sunday morning when they stopped to photograph some mountain goats. The goats knocked some rocks loose and sent a bowling ball sized rock rolling into a woman's leg. Sheriffs say the rock caused an "injury and severe laceration." The family called 9-1-1 for help. 

Since it was such steep terrain, the woman was flown off the trail, then transported by ambulance to Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital. The rest of the party was taken out by ATV. 

Sheriff Brian Gootkin said the group was well prepared for the elements with food, water and head lamps. He said, "Mostly, we respond to good people doing good things who have a bad day. I don't know how you prepare for goat assassins, but I'm glad we could help these folks out."

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • This "Vegan Meal" has the internet in hysterics

    This "Vegan Meal" has the internet in hysterics

    Monday, August 7 2017 9:54 AM EDT2017-08-07 13:54:23 GMT

    KHQ.COM - If you stick to a vegan diet, perhaps you can relate...? A hilarious tweet showcasing what one restaurant in Malaga, Spain considered to be a "vegan meal" is going viral.  Gabbie Jarvis was out for dinner with her sister at a restaurant that claimed they catered for vegans when they had a rather unfortunate experience.  Her sister was served a plate of sliced tomatoes and raw red onion rings. 

    >>

    KHQ.COM - If you stick to a vegan diet, perhaps you can relate...? A hilarious tweet showcasing what one restaurant in Malaga, Spain considered to be a "vegan meal" is going viral.  Gabbie Jarvis was out for dinner with her sister at a restaurant that claimed they catered for vegans when they had a rather unfortunate experience.  Her sister was served a plate of sliced tomatoes and raw red onion rings. 

    >>

  • Mountain goats lead to Spokane family's air rescue in Montana

    Mountain goats lead to Spokane family's air rescue in Montana

    Monday, August 7 2017 11:06 AM EDT2017-08-07 15:06:31 GMT

    BOZEMAN, Mont. - Mountain goats led to a large-scale rescue effort in Gallatin County on Sunday.  The Gallatin County Sheriff's office said a family of three from Spokane was hiking on the Bridger Ridge Trail Sunday morning when they stopped to photograph some mountain goats. The goats knocked some rocks loose and sent a bowling ball sized rock rolling into a woman's leg. 

    >>

    BOZEMAN, Mont. - Mountain goats led to a large-scale rescue effort in Gallatin County on Sunday.  The Gallatin County Sheriff's office said a family of three from Spokane was hiking on the Bridger Ridge Trail Sunday morning when they stopped to photograph some mountain goats. The goats knocked some rocks loose and sent a bowling ball sized rock rolling into a woman's leg. 

    >>

  • One person killed in auto vs. pedestrian collision at 3rd and Division; Driver in custody

    One person killed in auto vs. pedestrian collision at 3rd and Division; Driver in custody

    Monday, August 7 2017 4:32 PM EDT2017-08-07 20:32:40 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The intersection of 3rd and Division is blocked, as well as the off ramps of I-90 at Division in both directions, after a fatal collision between a van and a pedestrian. Details are limited at this time, but KHQ's Adam Mayer has confirmed at least one person is dead. Witnesses on the scene told KHQ it was a woman with a walker. How the collision happened is still under investigation. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The intersection of 3rd and Division is blocked, as well as the off ramps of I-90 at Division in both directions, after a fatal collision between a van and a pedestrian. Details are limited at this time, but KHQ's Adam Mayer has confirmed at least one person is dead. Witnesses on the scene told KHQ it was a woman with a walker. How the collision happened is still under investigation. 

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • One person killed in auto vs. pedestrian collision at 3rd and Division; Driver in custody

    One person killed in auto vs. pedestrian collision at 3rd and Division; Driver in custody

    Monday, August 7 2017 4:32 PM EDT2017-08-07 20:32:40 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The intersection of 3rd and Division is blocked, as well as the off ramps of I-90 at Division in both directions, after a fatal collision between a van and a pedestrian. Details are limited at this time, but KHQ's Adam Mayer has confirmed at least one person is dead. Witnesses on the scene told KHQ it was a woman with a walker. How the collision happened is still under investigation. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The intersection of 3rd and Division is blocked, as well as the off ramps of I-90 at Division in both directions, after a fatal collision between a van and a pedestrian. Details are limited at this time, but KHQ's Adam Mayer has confirmed at least one person is dead. Witnesses on the scene told KHQ it was a woman with a walker. How the collision happened is still under investigation. 

    >>

  • Domestic violence victim uses Kootenai County deputy's baton to help take suspect into custody

    Domestic violence victim uses Kootenai County deputy's baton to help take suspect into custody

    Monday, August 7 2017 4:30 PM EDT2017-08-07 20:30:27 GMT

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Deputies in Kootenai County were able to arrest a Spokane man accused of domestic violence on Sunday thanks to a little help from the victim.  Deputies were told a woman had been battered and then dragged into a car near the Cedars Floating Restaurant Sunday afternoon and when they arrived they found the suspect, identified as Kanon M. Charbonneau, trying to leave the area in his car. 

    >>

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Deputies in Kootenai County were able to arrest a Spokane man accused of domestic violence on Sunday thanks to a little help from the victim.  Deputies were told a woman had been battered and then dragged into a car near the Cedars Floating Restaurant Sunday afternoon and when they arrived they found the suspect, identified as Kanon M. Charbonneau, trying to leave the area in his car. 

    >>

  • WATCH: Group pulls together to lift car off man in Atlanta

    WATCH: Group pulls together to lift car off man in Atlanta

    Monday, August 7 2017 4:01 PM EDT2017-08-07 20:01:04 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Good Samaritans banded together to free a man trapped underneath a car in Atlanta last week and dashcan video from the Atlanta Police Department captured the heroic feat.  Strangers teamed up with police officers at a gas station to lift the car after the man underneath apparently dove for cover during a drive-by shooting, and was trapped. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Good Samaritans banded together to free a man trapped underneath a car in Atlanta last week and dashcan video from the Atlanta Police Department captured the heroic feat.  Strangers teamed up with police officers at a gas station to lift the car after the man underneath apparently dove for cover during a drive-by shooting, and was trapped. 

    >>
    •   