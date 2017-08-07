Mountain goats lead to Spokane family's air rescue in Montana

Mountain goats led to a large-scale rescue effort in Gallatin County, Montana on Sunday.

The Gallatin County Sheriff's office said a family of three from Spokane was hiking on the Bridger Ridge Trail Sunday morning when they stopped to photograph some mountain goats. The goats knocked some rocks loose and sent a bowling ball sized rock rolling into a woman's leg. Sheriffs say the rock caused an "injury and severe laceration." The family called 9-1-1 for help.

Since it was such steep terrain, the woman was flown off the trail, then transported by ambulance to Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital. The rest of the party was taken out by ATV.

Sheriff Brian Gootkin said the group was well prepared for the elements with food, water and head lamps. He said, "Mostly, we respond to good people doing good things who have a bad day. I don't know how you prepare for goat assassins, but I'm glad we could help these folks out."