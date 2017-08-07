One person killed in auto vs. pedestrian collision at 3rd and Division; Driver in custody

The intersection of 3rd and Division has been reopened, as well as the off ramps of I-90 at Division in both directions, after a fatal collision between a van and a pedestrian Monday morning.

Details are limited at this time, but KHQ's Adam Mayer has confirmed at least one person is dead. Witnesses on the scene told KHQ it was a woman with a walker. How the collision happened is still under investigation.

The driver of the van is in custody, according to a Spokane Police Department tweet, though it is unknown what they have been charged with.

Spokane Police say there was a white Subaru involved in the crash that drove away from the scene and they would like to talk with the driver. They consider the driver another victim and want to talk with them. If you drive a white Subaru and were involved in this crash at around 10:00 a.m. this morning, please call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.