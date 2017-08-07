Van driver charged with vehicular homicide in fatal auto vs pedestrian crash

Update: Spokane Police say a 62-year-old man has been arrested for vehicular homicide following a crash that killed a pedestrian on 3rd and Division Monday morning.

Police responded to the crash around 10 a.m. A van had crashed into two other vehicle and then struck a pedestrian when headed northbound on S. Division St., through E. 3rd Ave. The van exited Interstate 90 prior to the crash. Spokane Police and the Spokane Fire Department responded to the scene, however the pedestrian died from their injuries from the crash.

Spokane Police spoke with witnesses and the driver of the van was cooperating with the investigation. The roads were closed for several hours while Major Crimes detectives and traffic investigators conducted their investigation. The driver of the van has been identified as 62-year-old Michael J. Lucey. He was arrested and booked into the Spokane County Jail for Vehicular Homicide.

The two victim vehicles and the van were the only vehicles involved int he crash and the drivers of both the victim vehicles have been contacted. The roadway has been reopened as of Monday afternoon.

If you witnessed this crash and have not already been contacted by police, you're asked to call crime check at 509-456-2233.

Previous coverage:

The intersection of 3rd and Division has been reopened, as well as the off ramps of I-90 at Division in both directions, after a fatal collision between a van and a pedestrian Monday morning.

Details are limited at this time, but KHQ's Adam Mayer has confirmed at least one person is dead. Witnesses on the scene told KHQ it was a woman with a walker. How the collision happened is still under investigation.

The driver of the van is in custody, according to a Spokane Police Department tweet, though it is unknown what they have been charged with.

Spokane Police say there was a white Subaru involved in the crash that drove away from the scene and they would like to talk with the driver. They consider the driver another victim and want to talk with them. If you drive a white Subaru and were involved in this crash at around 10:00 a.m. this morning, please call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.

