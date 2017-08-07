WATCH: Group pulls together to lift car off man in Atlanta

WATCH: Group pulls together to lift car off man in AtlantaPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
This "Vegan Meal" has the internet in hysterics
This "Vegan Meal" has the internet in hysterics
KHQ.COM - If you stick to a vegan diet, perhaps you can relate...? A hilarious tweet showcasing what one restaurant in Malaga, Spain considered to be a "vegan meal" is going viral. Gabbie Jarvis was out for dinner with her sister at a restaurant that claimed they catered for vegans when they had a rather unfortunate experience. Her sister was served a plate of sliced tomatoes and raw red onion rings.>>
KHQ.COM - If you stick to a vegan diet, perhaps you can relate...? A hilarious tweet showcasing what one restaurant in Malaga, Spain considered to be a "vegan meal" is going viral. Gabbie Jarvis was out for dinner with her sister at a restaurant that claimed they catered for vegans when they had a rather unfortunate experience. Her sister was served a plate of sliced tomatoes and raw red onion rings.>>
Mountain goats lead to Spokane family's air rescue in Montana
Mountain goats lead to Spokane family's air rescue in Montana
BOZEMAN, Mont. - Mountain goats led to a large-scale rescue effort in Gallatin County on Sunday. The Gallatin County Sheriff's office said a family of three from Spokane was hiking on the Bridger Ridge Trail Sunday morning when they stopped to photograph some mountain goats. The goats knocked some rocks loose and sent a bowling ball sized rock rolling into a woman's leg.>>
BOZEMAN, Mont. - Mountain goats led to a large-scale rescue effort in Gallatin County on Sunday. The Gallatin County Sheriff's office said a family of three from Spokane was hiking on the Bridger Ridge Trail Sunday morning when they stopped to photograph some mountain goats. The goats knocked some rocks loose and sent a bowling ball sized rock rolling into a woman's leg.>>
One person killed in auto vs. pedestrian collision at 3rd and Division; Driver in custody
One person killed in auto vs. pedestrian collision at 3rd and Division; Driver in custody
SPOKANE, Wash. - The intersection of 3rd and Division is blocked, as well as the off ramps of I-90 at Division in both directions, after a fatal collision between a van and a pedestrian. Details are limited at this time, but KHQ's Adam Mayer has confirmed at least one person is dead. Witnesses on the scene told KHQ it was a woman with a walker. How the collision happened is still under investigation.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - The intersection of 3rd and Division is blocked, as well as the off ramps of I-90 at Division in both directions, after a fatal collision between a van and a pedestrian. Details are limited at this time, but KHQ's Adam Mayer has confirmed at least one person is dead. Witnesses on the scene told KHQ it was a woman with a walker. How the collision happened is still under investigation.>>
Chris Pratt and Anna Faris announce separation
Chris Pratt and Anna Faris announce separation
LOS ANGELES (AP) - Chris Pratt and Anna Faris have announced they are separating after eight years of marriage. The actors announced their breakup on social media Sunday night, writing that they tried to make their marriage work for a long time and are disappointed they couldn't make it work.>>
LOS ANGELES (AP) - Chris Pratt and Anna Faris have announced they are separating after eight years of marriage. The actors announced their breakup on social media Sunday night, writing that they tried to make their marriage work for a long time and are disappointed they couldn't make it work.>>
2 killed, 7 injured in I-90 crash outside Missoula
2 killed, 7 injured in I-90 crash outside Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - Authorities say two people were killed and seven injured when a Jeep Wrangler flipped on Interstate 90 just east of Missoula. The Missoulian reports that two men, ages 29 and 33, were killed in the Saturday night crash.>>
MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - Authorities say two people were killed and seven injured when a Jeep Wrangler flipped on Interstate 90 just east of Missoula. The Missoulian reports that two men, ages 29 and 33, were killed in the Saturday night crash.>>
Tribe's curfew remains after 3 killed on Indian reservation
Tribe's curfew remains after 3 killed on Indian reservation
LODGE GRASS, Mont. (AP) - An overnight curfew remains in effect on the Crow Indian Reservation in southeastern Montana after a residential shooting that killed three people and injured two others. The Crow Agency Police Department said Sunday the curfew "is a precaution" after Friday's shootings in Lodge Grass. The department declined to provide more information, and the victims' names haven't been released.>>
LODGE GRASS, Mont. (AP) - An overnight curfew remains in effect on the Crow Indian Reservation in southeastern Montana after a residential shooting that killed three people and injured two others. The Crow Agency Police Department said Sunday the curfew "is a precaution" after Friday's shootings in Lodge Grass. The department declined to provide more information, and the victims' names haven't been released.>>
Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>
-
One person killed in auto vs. pedestrian collision at 3rd and Division; Driver in custody
One person killed in auto vs. pedestrian collision at 3rd and Division; Driver in custody
SPOKANE, Wash. - The intersection of 3rd and Division is blocked, as well as the off ramps of I-90 at Division in both directions, after a fatal collision between a van and a pedestrian. Details are limited at this time, but KHQ's Adam Mayer has confirmed at least one person is dead. Witnesses on the scene told KHQ it was a woman with a walker. How the collision happened is still under investigation.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - The intersection of 3rd and Division is blocked, as well as the off ramps of I-90 at Division in both directions, after a fatal collision between a van and a pedestrian. Details are limited at this time, but KHQ's Adam Mayer has confirmed at least one person is dead. Witnesses on the scene told KHQ it was a woman with a walker. How the collision happened is still under investigation.>>
Domestic violence victim uses Kootenai County deputy's baton to help take suspect into custody
Domestic violence victim uses Kootenai County deputy's baton to help take suspect into custody
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Deputies in Kootenai County were able to arrest a Spokane man accused of domestic violence on Sunday thanks to a little help from the victim. Deputies were told a woman had been battered and then dragged into a car near the Cedars Floating Restaurant Sunday afternoon and when they arrived they found the suspect, identified as Kanon M. Charbonneau, trying to leave the area in his car.>>
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Deputies in Kootenai County were able to arrest a Spokane man accused of domestic violence on Sunday thanks to a little help from the victim. Deputies were told a woman had been battered and then dragged into a car near the Cedars Floating Restaurant Sunday afternoon and when they arrived they found the suspect, identified as Kanon M. Charbonneau, trying to leave the area in his car.>>
WATCH: Group pulls together to lift car off man in Atlanta
WATCH: Group pulls together to lift car off man in Atlanta
SPOKANE, Wash. - Good Samaritans banded together to free a man trapped underneath a car in Atlanta last week and dashcan video from the Atlanta Police Department captured the heroic feat. Strangers teamed up with police officers at a gas station to lift the car after the man underneath apparently dove for cover during a drive-by shooting, and was trapped.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Good Samaritans banded together to free a man trapped underneath a car in Atlanta last week and dashcan video from the Atlanta Police Department captured the heroic feat. Strangers teamed up with police officers at a gas station to lift the car after the man underneath apparently dove for cover during a drive-by shooting, and was trapped.>>
GM recalling roughly 800,000 pickups for steering defect
GM recalling roughly 800,000 pickups for steering defect
DETROIT (AP) - General Motors Co. is recalling roughly 800,000 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500 pickup trucks worldwide. The company says the vehicles can temporarily lose electric power steering assist, especially during low-speed turns. If that happens, the driver could lose control of the steering wheel.>>
DETROIT (AP) - General Motors Co. is recalling roughly 800,000 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500 pickup trucks worldwide. The company says the vehicles can temporarily lose electric power steering assist, especially during low-speed turns. If that happens, the driver could lose control of the steering wheel.>>
Man documents near death experience while surviving two days in Arizona desert
Man documents near death experience while surviving two days in Arizona desert
(KPNX) - An Arizona man who was stranded in the desert for two days recorded parts of the ordeal on his cell phone, and says he even drank his own urine to survive at one point.>>
(KPNX) - An Arizona man who was stranded in the desert for two days recorded parts of the ordeal on his cell phone, and says he even drank his own urine to survive at one point.>>
North Korea says no negotiations over its nukes
MANILA, Philippines - 8:00 p.m. North Korean's top diplomat says "under no circumstances" will it put its nuclear weapons or ballistic missiles on the negotiating table. Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho also says that his country has no intention of using nuclear weapons against any country "except the U.S." He says the only way that would change is if another country joined in an American action against North Korea.>>
MANILA, Philippines - 8:00 p.m. North Korean's top diplomat says "under no circumstances" will it put its nuclear weapons or ballistic missiles on the negotiating table. Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho also says that his country has no intention of using nuclear weapons against any country "except the U.S." He says the only way that would change is if another country joined in an American action against North Korea.>>
Mountain goats lead to Spokane family's air rescue in Montana
Mountain goats lead to Spokane family's air rescue in Montana
BOZEMAN, Mont. - Mountain goats led to a large-scale rescue effort in Gallatin County on Sunday. The Gallatin County Sheriff's office said a family of three from Spokane was hiking on the Bridger Ridge Trail Sunday morning when they stopped to photograph some mountain goats. The goats knocked some rocks loose and sent a bowling ball sized rock rolling into a woman's leg.>>
BOZEMAN, Mont. - Mountain goats led to a large-scale rescue effort in Gallatin County on Sunday. The Gallatin County Sheriff's office said a family of three from Spokane was hiking on the Bridger Ridge Trail Sunday morning when they stopped to photograph some mountain goats. The goats knocked some rocks loose and sent a bowling ball sized rock rolling into a woman's leg.>>
This "Vegan Meal" has the internet in hysterics
This "Vegan Meal" has the internet in hysterics
KHQ.COM - If you stick to a vegan diet, perhaps you can relate...? A hilarious tweet showcasing what one restaurant in Malaga, Spain considered to be a "vegan meal" is going viral. Gabbie Jarvis was out for dinner with her sister at a restaurant that claimed they catered for vegans when they had a rather unfortunate experience. Her sister was served a plate of sliced tomatoes and raw red onion rings.>>
KHQ.COM - If you stick to a vegan diet, perhaps you can relate...? A hilarious tweet showcasing what one restaurant in Malaga, Spain considered to be a "vegan meal" is going viral. Gabbie Jarvis was out for dinner with her sister at a restaurant that claimed they catered for vegans when they had a rather unfortunate experience. Her sister was served a plate of sliced tomatoes and raw red onion rings.>>
JAW DROPPER: 11-year-old boy steals the show at Idina Menzel concert
JAW DROPPER: 11-year-old boy steals the show at Idina Menzel concert
KHQ.COM - If you haven't been to an Idina Menzel concert, she's known for inviting children up on stage with her during her performance and they often sing with her. At her recent performance in Grand Prairie, Texas, an 11-year-old boy named Luke Chacko stole the show with his incredible voice.>>
KHQ.COM - If you haven't been to an Idina Menzel concert, she's known for inviting children up on stage with her during her performance and they often sing with her. At her recent performance in Grand Prairie, Texas, an 11-year-old boy named Luke Chacko stole the show with his incredible voice.>>
Chris Pratt and Anna Faris announce separation
Chris Pratt and Anna Faris announce separation
LOS ANGELES (AP) - Chris Pratt and Anna Faris have announced they are separating after eight years of marriage. The actors announced their breakup on social media Sunday night, writing that they tried to make their marriage work for a long time and are disappointed they couldn't make it work.>>
LOS ANGELES (AP) - Chris Pratt and Anna Faris have announced they are separating after eight years of marriage. The actors announced their breakup on social media Sunday night, writing that they tried to make their marriage work for a long time and are disappointed they couldn't make it work.>>