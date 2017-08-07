WATCH: Group pulls together to lift car off man in Atlanta

Good Samaritans banded together to free a man trapped underneath a car in Atlanta last week and dashcan video from the Atlanta Police Department captured the heroic feat.



Strangers teamed up with police officers at a gas station to lift the car after the man underneath apparently dove for cover during a drive-by shooting, and was trapped.



The Atlanta Journal Constitution reports former New England Patriots defensive lineman Marcus Forston was among the men lifting the car.



The man who was trapped was not shot, but was critically injured, according to the paper.



Two other men were wounded in the shooting.