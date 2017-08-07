Spokane Valley mother turns coupon collecting into help for students in need

What started as a mom’s coupon collecting and bargain hunting has grown into so much more. Spokane Valley resident Leslie Webster has been putting together bags of school supplies for Spokane families struggling to make ends meet, hoping that she can make a difference in their lives. She’s trying to help anyone she can, from single mothers, to grandparents raising their grandchildren and even high school seniors who are living on their own. She says that it’s heartbreaking when families don’t have enough money to buy the school supplies their children need, and hopes she can make even a small difference.

“My hope is that helping a little bit is going to go a long way, and that it will further their money, so that they can spend it on the things I can’t help with,” Webster said.

Webster said she is already helping out 91 families, putting bags together for over 200 students. She says that any family struggling to buy school supplies can reach out to her on her Facebook page, or her email , with the grade and school supply lists of their children.

She said that she started putting bags together after her husband asked why she was collecting so much glue.

“I said, ‘Well, it’s free, so I’m gonna get it,’” Webster recalled, adding that they had a box of extra school supplies from the previous year.

She said that her husband’s company collects school supplies as well, but since they missed the collection deadline, she decided to find another way to put the extra supplies to good use.

Several people have reached out to Webster offering to help with purchasing supplies and dropping bags off, and she said that anyone who wishes to do the same can email her or contact her on Facebook. She said that the supplies she’s running out of are notebook paper, spiral-bound notebooks, binders and sets of divider tabs. If you would like to donate money, she said that the best way to do that is gift cards to stores like Target and Office Depot.

Parents should also check their childrens' school supply list, Webster said, because they might not need as much as they think. District 81 students in Kindergarten, 1st Grade and 2nd Grade, for example, only need to bring a backpack and shoes for P.E. — all of the other supplies are supplied by the district. Webster says that she wants to help every family that she can, but she also doesn’t want to send someone supplies if they’re already being bought for the students. Since District 81 already provides pencil, glue, markers, scissors, crayons and tissues, she’d like to send those supplies to families in districts that don’t provide them.

Webster said that any leftover school supplies will be donated to teachers to use in their classrooms.

Story by KHQ Intern Riley Sine