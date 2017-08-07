Mad Minute stories from Monday, August 7th

FERRISBURGH, Vt. (AP) -- A 10-year-old who reeled in a giant carp says he knew it was a record contender before he ever got it ashore.

Chase Stokes' fish did indeed set a state record in Vermont. It weighed in at 33.25 pounds (15.08 kilograms).

The Rutland Herald reports the carp was weighed at a bait and tackle shop in New York in April. The Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department made the record official last month. The fish was a quarter-pound bigger than the previous record holder.

Stokes, now 11, said he likes fish for carp because they're "hard to find."

Shawn Good from the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department called the boy a "fishing maniac." He said Stokes has landed the most trophy fish in Vermont's Master Angler Program.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

STROUDSBURG, Pa. (AP) -- A prosecutor says a popping sound thwarted a Pennsylvania man's attempt to cheat on a court-ordered drug test.

The Monroe County district attorney says the popping noise was from 21-year-old Daryl Anthony Koger using safety scissors to cut open a condom he had filled with clean urine. Authorities say Koger sneaked the urine-filled condom into the probation office on July 31 so he could submit the clean sample and pass a court-ordered drug test.

Officials say they found the broken condom and scissors when they searched Koger after hearing the popping sound while he was supposed to be urinating in a sample cup.

Online court records don't list an attorney for Koger, who is charged with furnishing drug-free urine and possessing an instrument of crime - the scissors.



----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) -- New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu is challenging his Vermont counterpart to a drag race.

Sununu tweeted to Vermont Gov. Phil Scott on Monday, saying that "rumor on the street is that you race cars." Mentioning his most recent racing exploits - drag racing mini school buses on Saturday - Sununu then asked if Scott was "up for a race."

If Scott takes up the challenge, Sununu will face a formidable foe. Scott is one of Vermont's most popular stock car racers. He's in his 27th year of racing at Thunder Road in Barre, Vermont, and has won three track championships.

Sununu raced in a charity event Saturday at the New England Dragway, which raises awareness about the $1.7 billion in lottery proceeds that have gone to education since 1964.

Scott did not immediately respond to questions about the challenge.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ALBUQUERUQE, N.M. (AP) -- A New Mexico law enforcement officer admits he looked at pictures of naked women on the internet while on duty, but says he was doing so as part of his job.

The Albuquerque Journal reports that former Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Mark Kmatz filed a complaint for employment retaliation on Wednesday against the Bernalillo County Commission.

Kmatz says he was looking at the naked pictures to research "a specific group of individuals with distinct tattoos and piercings."

Kmatz wrote in the lawsuit that he was forced to resign or be terminated and that the nudes weren't on pornographic sites.

Donald Gilpin, Kmatz's attorney, did not return calls for comment.

Felicia Romero, a Sheriff's Office spokeswoman, declined to comment on the case.

Kmatz had been with the Sheriff's Office since 1997.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

PHILADELPHIA (AP) -- Some lucky carriage horses in Philadelphia got a summertime treat after a truck spilled a load of watermelons on the street near Independence Hall.

The driver of the truck, Elwood Hutt Jr. of Salisbury, Maryland, tells WPVI-TV he had planned to sell the melons to vendors on Sunday when he said he took a corner too fast and the load fell onto 6th Street.

Some people bought the surviving melons for their kids while horses used for carriage tours helped with the cleanup by eating the smashed fruit.

Police issued Hutt a citation. He says the mishap also cost him about $250 in melons.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) -- A 9-year-old New Jersey boy who described himself as a "Guardian of the Galaxy" is hoping to add the real-life NASA title "Planetary Protection Officer" to his resume.

NASA received an application for the position from fourth-grader Jack Davis, who asked to apply for the job. In a letter the agency posted online , Jack acknowledged his youth, but said that will make it easier for him to learn how to think like an alien. He said he has seen all the space and alien movies he can see, and he is great at video games.

"My sister says I am an alien also," Jack wrote in the hand-written letter dated Aug. 3.

Jack received a letter from NASA Planetary Science Director James Green encouraging him to study hard so he can one day join them at the agency.

"We are always looking for bright future scientists and engineers to help us," Green wrote his response, which was also posted online. Green told Jack the job is about protecting other planets and moons "from our germs" as the agency explores the Solar System.

Jack also received a phone call from NASA Planetary Research Director Jonathan Rall thanking him for his interest.

"At NASA, we love to teach kids about space and inspire them to be the next generation of explorers," Green said.

NASA says the job might not quite live up to its thrilling title, but is important in preventing microbial contamination of Earth and other planets. The agency said it has had the position since the 1960s.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) -- A teenager who went for a swim at a Melbourne beach and emerged with his feet covered in blood has stumped marine experts.

Sam Kanizay's legs felt sore after playing a game of football on Saturday, so he decided to soak them at the beach. About 30 minutes later, the 16-year-old walked out of the water with his feet and ankles covered in what looked like hundreds of little pin holes that were bleeding profusely. Upon returning home, his parents promptly took him to the hospital.

Kanizay's father, Jarrod, said hospital staff had no idea what kind of creature could have caused the injuries. So Jarrod went back to the beach the following night with a pool net full of meat and captured the animals he believes could have been responsible. He took a video of dozens of the tiny bug-like creatures chomping on the chunks of meat.

"What is really clear is these little things really love meat," he said.

Jeff Weir, executive director of the Dolphin Research Institute, believes the teen may have been attacked by crustaceans called amphipods, which usually eat decomposing plant and animal scraps.

But Thomas Cribb, a parasite expert from the University of Queensland, said it would be very unusual for amphipods to cause such extensive bleeding.

"It's not a parasite I've ever come across," he said.

Meanwhile, marine expert Michael Brown believes the small bugs eating the meat in the video could be jellyfish larvae.

"I've never seen anything like this," he told Channel Seven's Sunrise program.

Sam was still hospitalized on Monday, but had been taken off antibiotics.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

PHILADELPHIA (AP) -- A piece of art designed to generate conversation about climate change and rising sea levels has sunk in a Philadelphia river after heavy rains caused it to take on water.

WetLand was a floating installation designed by environmental artist Mary Mattingly intended to look like a sinking row house. The Philadelphia Inquirer reports it was inspired by images of semi-submerged houses after Hurricane Katrina and Superstorm Sandy.

The artwork was created for Philadelphia's 2014 Fringe Festival and has been installed on the Schuylkill (SKOO'-kul) River. It's the centerpiece of a series of environmental artworks on the river aimed at starting conversations about climate change.

Bartram's Garden, near where the installation was moored, attributes Sunday's sinking to a recent storm. They hope it will be towed soon to assess damages.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

KEY LARGO, Fla. (AP) - Wanted: An iguana wrangler to go on patrol in the Florida Keys.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission staff posted an opening for a biologist to take the lead on dealing with Keys iguanas.

The Keynoter reports, the iguana population thrives on the chain of islands.

Iguanas are not considered aggressive but they do have teeth, claws and a whip-like tail that can inflict injury in a tangle with people or pets. They can grow to more than 5 feet long and live for more than a decade.

The reptiles are essentially vegetarian, but scientists fear voracious iguanas can devour endangered Keys plants and other plants needed by native species.

The new iguana wrangler will be paid from $18 to $22 as a temporary state employee with limited benefits.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DURANGO, Colo. (AP) - A bear broke into a sport utility vehicle in southwestern Colorado, trashed its interior and caused it to roll out of a driveway and smash into a mailbox.

Neighbors heard the crash early Friday and called law enforcement officers in the small city of Durango.

Ron Cornelius joked that he doesn't usually get up at 5 a.m. "unless there is a bear driving a car down the street."

The Durango Herald reports Cornelius took photographs of the car with its steering wheel pulled off and the radio pulled out of the dash.

The bear's actions may have released the parking brake or put the transmission into neutral, causing the SUV to roll out of a driveway. The SUV's back window was broken.

The bear was gone when authorities arrived.