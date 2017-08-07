Man arrested on suspicion of negligent homicide after crash - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Man arrested on suspicion of negligent homicide after crash

Posted: Updated:
MISSOULA, Mont. -

A 42-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of negligent homicide for reportedly grabbing the steering wheel of a shuttle vehicle on Interstate 90 in western Montana, causing a rollover crash that killed two people and injured seven.

James William Bayford was booked into jail late Saturday. Records say he also faces a criminal endangerment charge. He was scheduled to appear in Justice Court Monday afternoon.

KGVO-AM reports the vehicle was a shuttle that was transporting customers to and from a popular weekend festival in Bonner to help prevent drunken driving crashes.

The Montana Highway Patrol says it is believed Bayford grabbed the steering wheel, causing the driver to lose control. The crash at about 8 p.m. Saturday killed a 33-year-old woman and a 29-year-old man, both from Missoula. Their names have not been released.

___

Information from: KGVO-AM, http://www.kgvo1290.com

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Mountain goats lead to Spokane family's air rescue in Montana

    Mountain goats lead to Spokane family's air rescue in Montana

    Monday, August 7 2017 11:06 AM EDT2017-08-07 15:06:31 GMT

    BOZEMAN, Mont. - Mountain goats led to a large-scale rescue effort in Gallatin County on Sunday.  The Gallatin County Sheriff's office said a family of three from Spokane was hiking on the Bridger Ridge Trail Sunday morning when they stopped to photograph some mountain goats. The goats knocked some rocks loose and sent a bowling ball sized rock rolling into a woman's leg. 

    >>

    BOZEMAN, Mont. - Mountain goats led to a large-scale rescue effort in Gallatin County on Sunday.  The Gallatin County Sheriff's office said a family of three from Spokane was hiking on the Bridger Ridge Trail Sunday morning when they stopped to photograph some mountain goats. The goats knocked some rocks loose and sent a bowling ball sized rock rolling into a woman's leg. 

    >>

  • This "Vegan Meal" has the internet in hysterics

    This "Vegan Meal" has the internet in hysterics

    Monday, August 7 2017 9:54 AM EDT2017-08-07 13:54:23 GMT

    KHQ.COM - If you stick to a vegan diet, perhaps you can relate...? A hilarious tweet showcasing what one restaurant in Malaga, Spain considered to be a "vegan meal" is going viral.  Gabbie Jarvis was out for dinner with her sister at a restaurant that claimed they catered for vegans when they had a rather unfortunate experience.  Her sister was served a plate of sliced tomatoes and raw red onion rings. 

    >>

    KHQ.COM - If you stick to a vegan diet, perhaps you can relate...? A hilarious tweet showcasing what one restaurant in Malaga, Spain considered to be a "vegan meal" is going viral.  Gabbie Jarvis was out for dinner with her sister at a restaurant that claimed they catered for vegans when they had a rather unfortunate experience.  Her sister was served a plate of sliced tomatoes and raw red onion rings. 

    >>

  • Van driver charged with vehicular homicide in fatal auto vs pedestrian crash

    Van driver charged with vehicular homicide in fatal auto vs pedestrian crash

    Monday, August 7 2017 5:58 PM EDT2017-08-07 21:58:00 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Update: Spokane Police say a 62-year-old man has been arrested for vehicular homicide following a crash that killed a pedestrian on 3rd and Division Monday morning.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. -  Update: Spokane Police say a 62-year-old man has been arrested for vehicular homicide following a crash that killed a pedestrian on 3rd and Division Monday morning.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Couple moving to Washington gets U-Haul stolen outside Spokane hotel

    Couple moving to Washington gets U-Haul stolen outside Spokane hotel

    Monday, August 7 2017 9:33 PM EDT2017-08-08 01:33:59 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Imagine having everything of sentimental value to you gone an instant. That's one heartbroken couple's reality after their U-Haul was stolen from a Spokane hotel on Saturday. Michael and Heidi Hartnett are in the process of moving from South Dakota to Washington. "I'm afraid it's not a joyful welcome," he said. "We're just devastated."

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Imagine having everything of sentimental value to you gone an instant. That's one heartbroken couple's reality after their U-Haul was stolen from a Spokane hotel on Saturday. Michael and Heidi Hartnett are in the process of moving from South Dakota to Washington. "I'm afraid it's not a joyful welcome," he said. "We're just devastated."

    >>

  • Spokane family left without a car after both cars stolen

    Spokane family left without a car after both cars stolen

    Monday, August 7 2017 9:27 PM EDT2017-08-08 01:27:06 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A family is crushed after both of their cars were stolen within days of each other last week. Maddy Brooks and her fiancé are busy raising two children. They have another child due in October. Maddy says they're just a young family trying to make ends meet, but were dealt two big blows. "It's just rough," she said. "I feel really violated."

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A family is crushed after both of their cars were stolen within days of each other last week. Maddy Brooks and her fiancé are busy raising two children. They have another child due in October. Maddy says they're just a young family trying to make ends meet, but were dealt two big blows. "It's just rough," she said. "I feel really violated."

    >>

  • Community steps in to help mom whose generator was stolen

    Community steps in to help mom whose generator was stolen

    Monday, August 7 2017 8:10 PM EDT2017-08-08 00:10:24 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A woman was struggling to figure out what her back-up plan would be if the power went out after her generator was stolen from her garage. That’s because her special needs daughter has medical equipment that needs electricity to run. But, on Monday, the community and companies stepped in to help.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A woman was struggling to figure out what her back-up plan would be if the power went out after her generator was stolen from her garage. That’s because her special needs daughter has medical equipment that needs electricity to run. But, on Monday, the community and companies stepped in to help.

    >>
    •   