Procession takes firefighter's body to airport

Hundreds of firefighters from across the country attended a ceremony at a Montana airport during which the body of 29-year-old California Hot Shot Brent Witham was loaded onto a U.S. Forest Service Sherpa plane to be returned to California.

Witham, of Mentone, California, died on August 2 when he was struck by a falling tree while fighting the Lolo Peak Fire in western Montana.

A funeral procession led by Montana Highway Patrol cruisers followed Witham's body from the funeral home to the Missoula Aerial Fire Depot. The procession passed through a corridor Hotshot crew trucks with their signal lights flashing.

A bagpipe trio played "Amazing Grace" as pallbearers loaded his flag-draped casket into the rear cargo door of the airplane.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)