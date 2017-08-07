Firefighters work to put out fire at lumber yard in Newman Lake - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Firefighters work to put out fire at lumber yard in Newman Lake

Posted: Updated:
NEWMAN LAKE, Wash. -

Spokane Valley fire crews responded to a commercial structure fire at Premiere Lumber in Newman Lake on Monday afternoon. It was quickly upgraded to a working fire to allow for more backup units to respond. 

The fire was reported around 3 p.m. on Kildea Road in Newman Lake. Crews say there were actually two separate fires on the property. One was quickly extinguished Monday and crews were working to get the other under control. Firefighters say the biggest challenge to them were the layers of combustible material inside one of the buildings.

A neighbor who spoke with responding firefighters reported seeing a ball of fire shoot up from one of the buildings. There were no injuries reported.

There is no word yet about how much was damaged in the fire.

Fire crews are still investigating what caused the fires.

