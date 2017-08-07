Spokane woman injured by 'goat assassins' while hiking in Montan - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Spokane woman injured by 'goat assassins' while hiking in Montana

by Matt Pusatory, KHQ Local News Web Producer
GALLATIN COUNTY, Mont. -

A Spokane family had to be rescued from the Montana backcountry after a mountain goat injured a woman and made it impossible for her to hike out of a steep mountain trail.

On Sunday around 8 a.m., the Gallatin County Sheriff's Search and Rescue Team responded to the Bridger Ridge Trail for a backcountry rescue. A family of three from Spokane was hiking from Fairy Lake to the M trailhead via the Bridger Ridge Trail. They were photographing some mountain goats on a cliff above them when the goats knocked some rocks loose. One bowling-ball-sized rock struck the woman in the leg. The Sheriff's Office reports the rock caused injury and a severe cut, and the family was not able to hike out of the backcountry. The family administered first aid and called 91.

Members of the Search and Rescue Posse hiked in to the family via Ross Pass and members of the Heli-Alpine team flew into the scene with the help of Central Helicopters. HAM radio operators managed communications between the Sheriff's deputy commanders air and ground teams. The sheriff's office reports the steep trail made carrying the woman out on a stretcher would be risky, so the injured woman was flown off the mountain to a waiting ambulance and taken to Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital.

The remaining family members were taken off the mountain by ATV.

Sheriff Gootkin with Gallatin County said the rescue was pretty typical of the calls they get.

"Mostly we respond to good people doing good things who have a bad day.  I don’t know how you prepare for goat assassins but I am glad we could help these folks out,” he said.

