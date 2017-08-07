Spokane woman injured by 'goat assassins' while hiking in Montana

Spokane woman injured by 'goat assassins' while hiking in MontanaPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Mountain goats lead to Spokane family's air rescue in Montana
Mountain goats lead to Spokane family's air rescue in Montana
BOZEMAN, Mont. - Mountain goats led to a large-scale rescue effort in Gallatin County on Sunday. The Gallatin County Sheriff's office said a family of three from Spokane was hiking on the Bridger Ridge Trail Sunday morning when they stopped to photograph some mountain goats. The goats knocked some rocks loose and sent a bowling ball sized rock rolling into a woman's leg.>>
BOZEMAN, Mont. - Mountain goats led to a large-scale rescue effort in Gallatin County on Sunday. The Gallatin County Sheriff's office said a family of three from Spokane was hiking on the Bridger Ridge Trail Sunday morning when they stopped to photograph some mountain goats. The goats knocked some rocks loose and sent a bowling ball sized rock rolling into a woman's leg.>>
This "Vegan Meal" has the internet in hysterics
This "Vegan Meal" has the internet in hysterics
KHQ.COM - If you stick to a vegan diet, perhaps you can relate...? A hilarious tweet showcasing what one restaurant in Malaga, Spain considered to be a "vegan meal" is going viral. Gabbie Jarvis was out for dinner with her sister at a restaurant that claimed they catered for vegans when they had a rather unfortunate experience. Her sister was served a plate of sliced tomatoes and raw red onion rings.>>
KHQ.COM - If you stick to a vegan diet, perhaps you can relate...? A hilarious tweet showcasing what one restaurant in Malaga, Spain considered to be a "vegan meal" is going viral. Gabbie Jarvis was out for dinner with her sister at a restaurant that claimed they catered for vegans when they had a rather unfortunate experience. Her sister was served a plate of sliced tomatoes and raw red onion rings.>>
Van driver charged with vehicular homicide in fatal auto vs pedestrian crash
Van driver charged with vehicular homicide in fatal auto vs pedestrian crash
SPOKANE, Wash. - Update: Spokane Police say a 62-year-old man has been arrested for vehicular homicide following a crash that killed a pedestrian on 3rd and Division Monday morning.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Update: Spokane Police say a 62-year-old man has been arrested for vehicular homicide following a crash that killed a pedestrian on 3rd and Division Monday morning.>>
Domestic violence victim uses Kootenai County deputy's baton to help take suspect into custody
Domestic violence victim uses Kootenai County deputy's baton to help take suspect into custody
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Deputies in Kootenai County were able to arrest a Spokane man accused of domestic violence on Sunday thanks to a little help from the victim. Deputies were told a woman had been battered and then dragged into a car near the Cedars Floating Restaurant Sunday afternoon. When they arrived they found the suspect, identified as Kanon M. Charbonneau, trying to leave the area in his car.>>
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Deputies in Kootenai County were able to arrest a Spokane man accused of domestic violence on Sunday thanks to a little help from the victim. Deputies were told a woman had been battered and then dragged into a car near the Cedars Floating Restaurant Sunday afternoon. When they arrived they found the suspect, identified as Kanon M. Charbonneau, trying to leave the area in his car.>>
2 killed, 7 injured in I-90 crash outside Missoula
2 killed, 7 injured in I-90 crash outside Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - Authorities say two people were killed and seven injured when a Jeep Wrangler flipped on Interstate 90 just east of Missoula. The Missoulian reports that two men, ages 29 and 33, were killed in the Saturday night crash.>>
MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - Authorities say two people were killed and seven injured when a Jeep Wrangler flipped on Interstate 90 just east of Missoula. The Missoulian reports that two men, ages 29 and 33, were killed in the Saturday night crash.>>
Chris Pratt and Anna Faris announce separation
Chris Pratt and Anna Faris announce separation
LOS ANGELES (AP) - Chris Pratt and Anna Faris have announced they are separating after eight years of marriage. The actors announced their breakup on social media Sunday night, writing that they tried to make their marriage work for a long time and are disappointed they couldn't make it work.>>
LOS ANGELES (AP) - Chris Pratt and Anna Faris have announced they are separating after eight years of marriage. The actors announced their breakup on social media Sunday night, writing that they tried to make their marriage work for a long time and are disappointed they couldn't make it work.>>
Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>
-
Couple moving to Washington gets U-Haul stolen outside Spokane hotel
Couple moving to Washington gets U-Haul stolen outside Spokane hotel
SPOKANE, Wash. - Imagine having everything of sentimental value to you gone an instant. That's one heartbroken couple's reality after their U-Haul was stolen from a Spokane hotel on Saturday. Michael and Heidi Hartnett are in the process of moving from South Dakota to Washington. "I'm afraid it's not a joyful welcome," he said. "We're just devastated.">>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Imagine having everything of sentimental value to you gone an instant. That's one heartbroken couple's reality after their U-Haul was stolen from a Spokane hotel on Saturday. Michael and Heidi Hartnett are in the process of moving from South Dakota to Washington. "I'm afraid it's not a joyful welcome," he said. "We're just devastated.">>
Spokane family left without a car after both cars stolen
Spokane family left without a car after both cars stolen
SPOKANE, Wash. - A family is crushed after both of their cars were stolen within days of each other last week. Maddy Brooks and her fiancé are busy raising two children. They have another child due in October. Maddy says they're just a young family trying to make ends meet, but were dealt two big blows. "It's just rough," she said. "I feel really violated.">>
SPOKANE, Wash. - A family is crushed after both of their cars were stolen within days of each other last week. Maddy Brooks and her fiancé are busy raising two children. They have another child due in October. Maddy says they're just a young family trying to make ends meet, but were dealt two big blows. "It's just rough," she said. "I feel really violated.">>
Community steps in to help mom whose generator was stolen
Community steps in to help mom whose generator was stolen
SPOKANE, Wash. - A woman was struggling to figure out what her back-up plan would be if the power went out after her generator was stolen from her garage. That’s because her special needs daughter has medical equipment that needs electricity to run. But, on Monday, the community and companies stepped in to help.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - A woman was struggling to figure out what her back-up plan would be if the power went out after her generator was stolen from her garage. That’s because her special needs daughter has medical equipment that needs electricity to run. But, on Monday, the community and companies stepped in to help.>>
Judge orders CIA interrogation lawsuit to trial
Judge orders CIA interrogation lawsuit to trial
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - A federal judge in Spokane has officially denied a request to throw out a lawsuit against two psychologists who helped design the CIA's harsh interrogation program used in the war on terror. In his written order on Monday, Judge Justin Quackenbush said a jury will hear the lawsuit filed by the ACLU on behalf of three former detainees.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - A federal judge in Spokane has officially denied a request to throw out a lawsuit against two psychologists who helped design the CIA's harsh interrogation program used in the war on terror. In his written order on Monday, Judge Justin Quackenbush said a jury will hear the lawsuit filed by the ACLU on behalf of three former detainees.>>
Fairchild begins next phase of water testing stemming from firefighting foam concerns
Fairchild begins next phase of water testing stemming from firefighting foam concerns
FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, Wash. - Officials from the Air Force Civil Engineer Center began notifying residents who will be part of phase four water sampling for elevated levels of Perfluorooctanesulfonic (PFOS) and Perfluorooctanoic acids (PFOA) Monday.>>
FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, Wash. - Officials from the Air Force Civil Engineer Center began notifying residents who will be part of phase four water sampling for elevated levels of Perfluorooctanesulfonic (PFOS) and Perfluorooctanoic acids (PFOA) Monday.>>
San Francisco street sells for $90K. Neighbors aren't happy
San Francisco street sells for $90K. Neighbors aren't happy
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - The price of a San Francisco home can easily top a million dollars. But one savvy investor has bought up a whole street for a mere $90,000. Real estate investor Michael Cheng and his wife, Tina Lam, bought the street lined with large homes at a city auction in 2015 stemming from an unpaid tax bill.>>
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - The price of a San Francisco home can easily top a million dollars. But one savvy investor has bought up a whole street for a mere $90,000. Real estate investor Michael Cheng and his wife, Tina Lam, bought the street lined with large homes at a city auction in 2015 stemming from an unpaid tax bill.>>
Spokane woman injured by 'goat assassins' while hiking in Montana
Spokane woman injured by 'goat assassins' while hiking in Montana
GALLATIN COUNTY, Mont. - A Spokane family had to be rescued from the Montana backcountry after a mountain goat injured a woman and made it impossible for her to hike out of a steep mountain trail. On Sunday around 8 a.m., the Gallatin County Sheriff's Search and Rescue Team responded to the Bridger Ridge Trail for a backcountry rescue.>>
GALLATIN COUNTY, Mont. - A Spokane family had to be rescued from the Montana backcountry after a mountain goat injured a woman and made it impossible for her to hike out of a steep mountain trail. On Sunday around 8 a.m., the Gallatin County Sheriff's Search and Rescue Team responded to the Bridger Ridge Trail for a backcountry rescue.>>
Firefighters work to put out fire at lumber yard in Newman Lake
Firefighters work to put out fire at lumber yard in Newman Lake
NEWMAN LAKE, Wash. - Spokane Valley fire crews responded to a commercial structure fire at Premiere Lumber in Newman Lake on Monday afternoon. It was quickly upgraded to a working fire to allow for more backup units to respond. The fire was reported around 3 p.m. on Kildea Road in Newman Lake. Crews say there were actually two separate fires on the property.>>
NEWMAN LAKE, Wash. - Spokane Valley fire crews responded to a commercial structure fire at Premiere Lumber in Newman Lake on Monday afternoon. It was quickly upgraded to a working fire to allow for more backup units to respond. The fire was reported around 3 p.m. on Kildea Road in Newman Lake. Crews say there were actually two separate fires on the property.>>
Procession takes firefighter's body to airport
Procession takes firefighter's body to airport
MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - Hundreds of firefighters from across the country attended a ceremony at a Montana airport during which the body of 29-year-old California Hot Shot Brent Witham was loaded onto a U.S. Forest Service Sherpa plane to be returned to California. Witham, of Mentone, California, died on August 2 when he was struck by a falling tree while fighting the Lolo Peak Fire in western Montana.>>
MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - Hundreds of firefighters from across the country attended a ceremony at a Montana airport during which the body of 29-year-old California Hot Shot Brent Witham was loaded onto a U.S. Forest Service Sherpa plane to be returned to California. Witham, of Mentone, California, died on August 2 when he was struck by a falling tree while fighting the Lolo Peak Fire in western Montana.>>
Van driver charged with vehicular homicide in fatal auto vs pedestrian crash
Van driver charged with vehicular homicide in fatal auto vs pedestrian crash
SPOKANE, Wash. - Update: Spokane Police say a 62-year-old man has been arrested for vehicular homicide following a crash that killed a pedestrian on 3rd and Division Monday morning.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Update: Spokane Police say a 62-year-old man has been arrested for vehicular homicide following a crash that killed a pedestrian on 3rd and Division Monday morning.>>