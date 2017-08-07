Judge orders CIA interrogation lawsuit to trial

A federal judge in Spokane has officially denied a request to throw out a lawsuit against two psychologists who helped design the CIA's harsh interrogation program used in the war on terror.

In his written order on Monday, Judge Justin Quackenbush said a jury will hear the lawsuit filed by the ACLU on behalf of three former detainees. The men were subjected to physical assaults and sleep deprivation, forced to stand with their arms chained overhead, doused with icy water and stuffed into boxes.

The trial is set for Sept. 5.

ACLU lawyer Dror Ladin called the ruling an historic day for all who seek accountability for torture. He says the ruling means that for the first time, individuals responsible for the unlawful CIA torture program will be held accountable.

