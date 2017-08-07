Spokane family left without a car after both cars stolen

A family is crushed after both of their cars were stolen within days of each other last week.

Maddy Brooks and her fiancé are busy raising two children. They have another child due in October. Maddy says they're just a young family trying to make ends meet, but were dealt two big blows.

"It's just rough," she said. "I feel really violated."

Both their Honda Accord and their Honda CRV were stolen from the apartment complex in South Spokane. The crimes happened just two days apart.

"I thought I was dreaming at first, I said this has to be a joke," she said.

She's know feeling unsafe and worried about how they'll get around. Not only does she have doctor appointments for her pregnancy, but her fiancé also has to get to work.

"I'm not mad, I'm just hurt that somebody could do that," she said.

The couple reported both thefts to Spokane Police. They are hopeful KHQ viewers can be on the lookout for their cars.

SPD does provide free anti-theft devices. If you are wondering if your family qualifies, click here: https://my.spokanecity.org/police/prevention/