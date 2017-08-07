Couple moving to Washington gets U-Haul stolen outside Spokane h - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Couple moving to Washington gets U-Haul stolen outside Spokane hotel

by Hayley Guenthner, KHQ Local News Anchor & Reporter
SPOKANE, Wash. -

Imagine having everything of sentimental value to you gone an instant. That's one heartbroken couple's reality after their U-Haul was stolen from a Spokane hotel on Saturday.

Michael and Heidi Hartnett are in the process of moving from South Dakota to Washington.

"I'm afraid it's not a joyful welcome," he said. "We're just devastated."

They made a quick overnight stop in Spokane over the weekend. Their U-Haul was stolen from their hotel parking lot. Michael actually saw the crooks drive it away.

"I just saw the side of the truck as it went by and realized it was our truck," Michael said. "If I hadn't been walking the two dogs, I would have chased them down."

Because Michael said what's inside was irreplaceable.

"It's the letters I had from my dad, photo albums," Heidi said.

The couple immediately called police. An SPD spokesman said responding officers did spot the stolen U-Haul and an accompanying vehicle. They were able to stop the vehicle, but they couldn't pursue the fleeing U-Haul for the "safety of the community." The investigation is ongoing.

The couple is just hopeful the suspects do the right thing.

"You've taken things that have no value," Heidi said. "There's nothing there that's going to get you rich."

  Mountain goats lead to Spokane family's air rescue in Montana

    Monday, August 7 2017 11:06 AM EDT

    BOZEMAN, Mont. - Mountain goats led to a large-scale rescue effort in Gallatin County on Sunday.  The Gallatin County Sheriff's office said a family of three from Spokane was hiking on the Bridger Ridge Trail Sunday morning when they stopped to photograph some mountain goats. The goats knocked some rocks loose and sent a bowling ball sized rock rolling into a woman's leg. 

  This "Vegan Meal" has the internet in hysterics

    Monday, August 7 2017 9:54 AM EDT

    KHQ.COM - If you stick to a vegan diet, perhaps you can relate...? A hilarious tweet showcasing what one restaurant in Malaga, Spain considered to be a "vegan meal" is going viral.  Gabbie Jarvis was out for dinner with her sister at a restaurant that claimed they catered for vegans when they had a rather unfortunate experience.  Her sister was served a plate of sliced tomatoes and raw red onion rings. 

  Van driver charged with vehicular homicide in fatal auto vs pedestrian crash

    Monday, August 7 2017 5:58 PM EDT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Update: Spokane Police say a 62-year-old man has been arrested for vehicular homicide following a crash that killed a pedestrian on 3rd and Division Monday morning.

  Couple moving to Washington gets U-Haul stolen outside Spokane hotel

    Monday, August 7 2017 9:33 PM EDT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Imagine having everything of sentimental value to you gone an instant. That's one heartbroken couple's reality after their U-Haul was stolen from a Spokane hotel on Saturday. Michael and Heidi Hartnett are in the process of moving from South Dakota to Washington. "I'm afraid it's not a joyful welcome," he said. "We're just devastated."

  Spokane family left without a car after both cars stolen

    Monday, August 7 2017 9:27 PM EDT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A family is crushed after both of their cars were stolen within days of each other last week. Maddy Brooks and her fiancé are busy raising two children. They have another child due in October. Maddy says they're just a young family trying to make ends meet, but were dealt two big blows. "It's just rough," she said. "I feel really violated."

  Community steps in to help mom whose generator was stolen

    Monday, August 7 2017 8:10 PM EDT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A woman was struggling to figure out what her back-up plan would be if the power went out after her generator was stolen from her garage. That's because her special needs daughter has medical equipment that needs electricity to run. But, on Monday, the community and companies stepped in to help.

