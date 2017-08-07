Neighbors frustrated by squatters in vacant Spokane home - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Neighbors frustrated by squatters in vacant Spokane home

Posted: Updated:
SPOKANE, Wash. -

Squatters are nuisance for any neighborhood, but one group of people in north Spokane isn’t taking it anymore.

Tim Kenfield and David Schwartz say this house in the Bemiss neighborhood has been empty for six years and that it’s become a problem.

“Multiple times we’ve had police here to chase people out of the house that were squatting,” Kenfield says.

“It was last year that they went onto the property and found people living there and property that was linked to crimes that happened in the neighborhood,” Schwartz says.

The two have been calling the city about the property. On Monday, the city sent crews out to maintain this vacant home. This home was purchased by the city of Spokane from a bank foreclosure as a part of its low-income housing program within the Community Housing and Health Services department. The city currently has six homes like this one. They work with agencies to rehab them for families, but even though they try to turn it around quickly, it can take time. 

The city has a sale agreement for this particular one with a non-profit organization. They’ll be renovating it by the end of this year.

The neighbors just want to see someone nice move in as soon as possible.

The city says that if people are having issues similar to this, call 311.

  • Mountain goats lead to Spokane family's air rescue in Montana

    Monday, August 7 2017 11:06 AM EDT2017-08-07 15:06:31 GMT

    BOZEMAN, Mont. - Mountain goats led to a large-scale rescue effort in Gallatin County on Sunday.  The Gallatin County Sheriff's office said a family of three from Spokane was hiking on the Bridger Ridge Trail Sunday morning when they stopped to photograph some mountain goats. The goats knocked some rocks loose and sent a bowling ball sized rock rolling into a woman's leg. 

  • Van driver charged with vehicular homicide in fatal auto vs pedestrian crash

    Monday, August 7 2017 5:58 PM EDT2017-08-07 21:58:00 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Update: Spokane Police say a 62-year-old man has been arrested for vehicular homicide following a crash that killed a pedestrian on 3rd and Division Monday morning.

  • This "Vegan Meal" has the internet in hysterics

    Monday, August 7 2017 9:54 AM EDT2017-08-07 13:54:23 GMT

    KHQ.COM - If you stick to a vegan diet, perhaps you can relate...? A hilarious tweet showcasing what one restaurant in Malaga, Spain considered to be a "vegan meal" is going viral.  Gabbie Jarvis was out for dinner with her sister at a restaurant that claimed they catered for vegans when they had a rather unfortunate experience.  Her sister was served a plate of sliced tomatoes and raw red onion rings. 

  • Community steps in to help mom whose generator was stolen

    Monday, August 7 2017 11:01 PM EDT2017-08-08 03:01:13 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A woman was struggling to figure out what her back-up plan would be if the power went out after her generator was stolen from her garage. That’s because her special needs daughter has medical equipment that needs electricity to run. But, on Monday, the community and companies stepped in to help.

  • Community rallies to raise funds for young boys whose mom was struck by lightning

    Monday, August 7 2017 10:46 PM EDT2017-08-08 02:46:36 GMT

    KHQ.com - Samantha Ramsay, a professor at the University of Idaho, was killed last Sunday after being struck by lightning while mountain climbing in the Swiss Alps. She was 41 years old.  Her husband, Rob Ramsay, died almost exactly a year before, after a long battle with brain cancer, at the age of 42. The Ramsays left behind two young boys. Now the Spokane community is hoping to come together to help raise money for the kids as they grow up.

  • Spokane Valley mother turns coupon collecting into help for students in need

    Monday, August 7 2017 10:11 PM EDT2017-08-08 02:11:08 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - What started as a mom’s coupon collecting and bargain hunting has grown into so much more. Spokane Valley resident Leslie Webster has been putting together bags of school supplies for Spokane families struggling to make ends meet, hoping that she can make a difference in their lives.

