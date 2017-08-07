Neighbors frustrated by squatters in vacant Spokane home

Squatters are nuisance for any neighborhood, but one group of people in north Spokane isn’t taking it anymore.

Tim Kenfield and David Schwartz say this house in the Bemiss neighborhood has been empty for six years and that it’s become a problem.

“Multiple times we’ve had police here to chase people out of the house that were squatting,” Kenfield says.

“It was last year that they went onto the property and found people living there and property that was linked to crimes that happened in the neighborhood,” Schwartz says.

The two have been calling the city about the property. On Monday, the city sent crews out to maintain this vacant home. This home was purchased by the city of Spokane from a bank foreclosure as a part of its low-income housing program within the Community Housing and Health Services department. The city currently has six homes like this one. They work with agencies to rehab them for families, but even though they try to turn it around quickly, it can take time.

The city has a sale agreement for this particular one with a non-profit organization. They’ll be renovating it by the end of this year.

The neighbors just want to see someone nice move in as soon as possible.

The city says that if people are having issues similar to this, call 311.