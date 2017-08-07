Community rallies to raise funds for young boys whose mom was struck by lightning

Samantha Ramsay, a professor at the University of Idaho, was killed last Sunday after being struck by lightning while mountain climbing in the Swiss Alps. Ramsay was 41 years old.

Her husband, Rob Ramsay, died almost exactly a year before, after a long battle with brain cancer at the age of 42. The Ramsays left behind two young boys. Now the Spokane community is hoping to come together to help raise money for the kids as they grow up. The online fundraiser hopes to raise $50,000 for the two boys. The fundraiser was started on August 3rd and has already raised $16,000.

Todd Belitz, a friend of both Rob and Samantha and a Spokane police officer, organized the online fundraising effort. He says he plans to make the boys' grandparents the beneficiaries of the fundraiser.

"I am putting together this fund raiser to be able to help the boys as they get older. If you knew either Rob or Samantha, you knew what beautiful people they both were," Belitz wrote.

If you would like to contribute, you can do so here.